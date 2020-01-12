Drew Brees has received calls about transitioning into a broadcast role

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still has plenty left in the tank. But if the 40-year-old Brees decides his playing career is over, he’ll have some options that will keep him around the game.

At least one network has reached out to Brees to see if he wants to be a television analyst, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter says the network that reached out to Brees was not ESPN.

A source close to Brees told Schefter that the quarterback has not engaged those networks in discussions yet, and won’t entertain that idea until he makes a decision about whether he wants to keep playing football. Brees’ contract is up and he’s set to be a free agent once the offseason begins.

While Brees reportedly hasn’t made a decision about his future, Saints coach Sean Payton expects Brees to return to the Saints. Payton told ESPN he plans to speak with Brees on Monday.

Brees — who will be 41 on Wednesday — once again posted excellent numbers for New Orleans. He completed 74.3 percent of his passes, throwing 27 touchdowns against four interceptions.

That performance led to a playoff appearance, but Brees and the Saints came up short against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

If Brees returns, the Saints will once again be considered strong Super Bowl contenders next season. If not, the team’s future is uncertain. All three of the Saints’ quarterbacks are free agents, meaning the team will be in for major changes if Brees hangs it up.

