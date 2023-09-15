How Drew Barrymore Went From Hollywood Darling To Scab In The Blink Of An Eye

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chancler Haynes, Rina Yang, and Taylor Swift accept the Video of the Year award for

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chancler Haynes, Rina Yang, and Taylor Swift accept the Video of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Well, folks, despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, awards season is in full swing. MTV’s Video Music Awards took place Tuesday evening, with Shakira’s historic Video Vanguard Award win, a nostalgic “Itty Bitty Piggy” performance from Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne, and much more.

But you know who wasn’t on the mainstage? Or even the Extended Play Stage? Victoria Monét. Fans have been petitioning for the industry veteran to perform her hit single “On My Mama” at the awards show, but sadly it was beyond her control. Monét tweeted, “My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity so we will keep working!’ If newbies like Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp (whom I love dearly) can get up on stage just one to two years after releasing debut projects, so can Victoria. Sorry not sorry!

The show went on for what felt like an eternity, bombarding viewers with filler performances and teleprompter mishaps (to distract from the fact that there are no writers to help the show and banter run smoothly). What brought me reprieve, though, was Selena Gomez’s response to Chris Brown being nominated in the year of our Lord 2023. Now, do I think Selena should have been nominated for *checks notes* an Afrobeats award? Hell no, but she hasn’t been repeatedly accused of assault, so I’ll cope.

Despite her aversion to becoming a meme, it was inevitable, especially as Gomez sat beside bestie Taylor Swift, who was just having the time of her life. Swift, who won Video of the Year, has been in the news lately amid a rumored entanglement with NFL player Travis Kelce. (If you know me, you know how I feel about that man.) I’m going to reserve my comments — but I will let this TikTok do the talking. If you don’t know who his ex-girlfriend is, I suggest you look her up. Quickly.

Anyway, happy Friday, happy Latinx Heritage Month and welcome to another edition of The Culture Catchall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Drew Barrymore attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re Still Talking About It

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Industry News & Announcements

