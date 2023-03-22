Drew Barrymore Uses This Rarely On-Sale Brightening Serum That Fades “Unwanted Spots,” According to Shoppers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Plus, four other essentials to grab during the sale.

Instagram @glytoneusa

While there are a number of affordable skincare brands that do the job — I will always be partial to CeraVe — if you want skin-transforming results rather than just maintenance, you have to bite the bullet and invest in more expensive, high-end products. Unless, of course, you — like me — keep an eye on sales. And I just learned that right now Glytone, a brand that’s loved by shoppers and been used by celebrities including Drew Barrymore, is offering a rare discount on nearly its entire lineup.

Now through March 27, you can take 20 percent off any order that’s $65 or more with the code FLASH20. To help you navigate this offer, I rounded up five Glytone must-haves, including an anti-aging serum that shoppers say smooths and brightens dull skin.

For red, dull skin, the brand’s Mandelic Gentle Resurfacing Serum is a must. It is designed to be gentle enough for daily use while still having enough potency — thanks to 10 percent mandelic acid, an AHA — to exfoliate and overturn dead skin cells. One shopper wrote that this, “helped drastically…reduce the redness,” and a 45-year-old shopper said that it reduced their fine lines and brightened their dull skin.

Glytone

Shop now: $59 with code FLASH20 (Originally $74); glytone.com

Drew Barrymore recently revealed in Drew Magazine that she uses the brand’s Enhance Brightening Complex, a face cream designed to moisturize skin while fading what shoppers call “unwanted dark spots” and adding an all over glow. This is formulated with azelaic and glycolic acid, which work together to exfoliate and brighten skin. A shopper in their 50s who has struggled with acne throughout their life explained that after two months of consistent use, their “skin has never felt or looked better.” Another wrote that after “a week [their] skin [was] starting to feel so smooth and look very clean.”

Story continues

Glytone

Shop now: $62 with code FLASH20 (Originally $78); glytone.com

Wake up with firmer, brighter skin with the brand’s Night Renewal Cream. Similar to the brightening complex, this also uses glycolic acid to turn over skin cells and promote a more even complexion. Additionally, though, this cream is formulated with squalene, which dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano once told InStyle, “has wonderful hydrating properties and maintains our skin's own moisture barrier.”

Glytone

Shop now: $62 with code FLASH20 (Originally $78); glytone.com

As is probably clear by this point, Glytone prioritizes an effective lineup of ingredients, and the brand’s eye cream is no exception. “As with all skincare and eye creams, the first thing I see are the ingredients. And this one contains a powerhouse of important ingredients for hydration, exfoliation, and renewal,” wrote one shopper. And according to another, it’s improved the appearce of their under-eyes. “The skin around my eyes is much more hydrated and plump, and any fine lines that I had are now barely visible,” they wrote.

Glytone

Shop now: $63 with code FLASH20 (Originally $79); glytone.com

And one shopper’s secret to “vibrant” skin “despite working night shifts” is the brand’s Age-Defying Advanced Antioxidant Serum, which currently has more than 100 five-star ratings. Customers describe their skin as “more illuminated” when using the vitamin C-, E-, and squalane-infused firming and brightening serum. According to one, “My skin [was] smoother, hydrated, and [had] an overall more even tone,” adding that their “deep forehead lines [were] much smoother.”

Glytone

Shop now: $74 with code FLASH20 (Originally $92); glytone.com

Glytone’s sale applies to all carts over $65 – not just the above products – meaning you can mix, match, and bundle your favorites. Make sure to stock up on this Drew Barrymore-used brand during this rare sale with code FLASH20.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.