Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple'

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth announced their engagement in April

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Drew Barrymore is here for Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's engagement.

In a clip from Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show shared on Twitter Wednesday, Barrymore, 48, welcomed Bosworth, 40 as she explained to her audience that the pair share "a very important person in common," Long, 44.

"My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world," Barrymore said in the clip, displaying photos of the couple as Bosworth looked on.

"[You've] become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands, ultimate couple you root for," she told Bosworth. "Period."

"That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply," Bosworth responded.

Long — whom Barrymore dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010 — previously appeared on the talk show for its season 3 premiere in September as the former couple held a heart-to-heart about their past relationship.

Asked about Bosworth's reaction to the request for Long to appear on Barrymore's show, the actress said she told her now-fiancé "you have to do it."

"I was with him when he got the ask and he's like, 'Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,' and I was like, 'You have to do it!' I was so excited," Bosworth told Barrymore.

CBS

"I was so excited, because I knew there's so much love between the two of you," she added. "So much, yes fun and like wild— I always say you guys were in the tornado together, right? It's like the time in your life when you're like, 'I want to feel and I want to do everything,' just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much."

During Long's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, Barrymore described themselves during their relationship as "more hedonistic, more immature," though the pair both agreed they experienced "fun chaos" together.

Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement during an April episode of his Life is Short podcast, more than one year after they first sparked romance rumors while spending time together in Los Angeles.

At the couple's first public appearance since announcing their engagement, Long told PEOPLE that it has "been so overwhelmingly kind that people have been supportive" of their plans to get married.

"We went to the grocery store the other day and I was putting my cart back in and the lady working there was like, 'I'll take it, and oh, congratulations,' " he said. "At first I thought she was talking about, I don't know, something I bought, my upcoming MTV movie or something. I was like, 'Thank you.' "

"But I feel like for so long I've felt as close as you can feel somebody," he added, when asked whether he feels different after popping the question. "I felt that way about Kate and so I don't feel all that different. I felt so deeply connected to her for so long that it's all so positive."

