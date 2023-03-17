Drew Barrymore Has Sweet Response After Hugh Grant Calls Her Singing 'Horrendous'

Drew Barrymore appeared to be on a mission to demonstrate her musical prowess this week after Hugh Grant implied she needed a bit of a technical assist with her singing.

In a Wired video interview posted to YouTube on Monday, Grant recalled his experience working on the 2007 romantic comedy “Music and Lyrics,” which also starred Barrymore. When asked if he did his own singing in the movie, the actor said it was indeed his real voice, albeit “auto-tuned beyond belief.”

As far as his co-star’s vocals were concerned, however, Grant didn’t hold back — hinting that her performances were manipulated even further.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

On Thursday, Barrymore responded to Grant’s tongue-in-cheek criticism with an Instagram video of herself warbling “Way Back Into Love” — a song from the “Music and Lyrics” soundtrack — into a hairbrush.

“Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” she snarks at the end of the clip, employing a nickname she’s used for Grant in the past.

Directed by Marc Lawrence, “Music and Lyrics” stars Grant as Alex Fletcher, a former boy band member who hopes to reinvigorate his waning career by teaming up with aspiring lyricist Sophie Fisher (Barrymore) to write a song for a modern pop star, Cora Corman (Haley Bennett).

Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box-office hit, raking in nearly $146 million worldwide.

Questionable singing talents aside, Barrymore and Grant have remained friendly in the years since the film’s release. In an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in 2021, the two shared their mutual admiration for each other’s work.

“I love to hate the films I’ve been in, and I do hate some of them,” Grant said on the talk show. “But ‘Music and Lyrics,’ it’s impossible to hate. We’re so good in it, and so charming.”

Added Barrymore: “If you think I’m good in it, that means a lot to me, because I have the deepest respect for you. Beyond your charm and your heart, your talent ... is just unparalleled.”

Hugh Grant (left) and Drew Barrymore in 2007.

