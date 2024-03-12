Drew Barrymore Surprises Dwayne Johnson by Dressing Up as His Meme: 'I Love So Many Things About You'

The actor appeared on Barrymore's talk show to promote his new skincare line, Papatui

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Drew Barrymore and Dwayne Johnson

Drew Barrymore's got a lot of love for Dwayne Johnson.

So much love, in fact, that she dressed up like the actor for the March 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I love you so much. I do, I love so many things about you," Barrymore said to Johnson while dressed in a black turtleneck and jeans with gold chains and a fannypack, just like Johnson's famous meme.

"May I ask what body language should I have?" she continued.

"I think you just naturally did it," the Black Adam star, 51, responded.

"I don't stand like this, but being you, I feel like I could just take on the world," Barrymore, 49, joked, while trying to mimic Johnson's naturally confident swagger, which the actor clearly got a kick out of.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Dwayne Johnson on Drew Barrymore's show

Johnson was in the studio to show off his new men's skincare brand Papatui, which Barrymore touted on her Instagram last week. She demonstrated using all the products, specifically calling out the tattoo care. The Charlie's Angels star noted in her caption that there's "nothing" that Johnson can't do and she's so excited that there's a skincare product designed to make her ink stand out in a beautiful way.

"I’ve been waiting for a product that I can use on my tattoos to show them love for as long as I can remember. The @papatui_ enhancing tattoo balm is exactly what I’ve been looking for! I’ll see you next week @thedrewbarrymoreshow!" she wrote.

Papatui, which is available at Target, is Johnson's debut foray into skincare. He told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that skincare was something guys were always talking about, but they were doing so quietly — and he wanted to do it loudly.

"I found over the years as men, we can have these great conversations about working out, recovery, ice baths, saunas and we can talk about trucks and cheat meals and tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have regarding skincare, I was always pulled to the side privately like, 'Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin?'" he said.

Thus, Papatui was born.



