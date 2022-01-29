Drew Barrymore Would Spend Weekends with Paris Hilton at Kathy Hilton's House When They Were Kids

Dan Heching
·4 min read

Kathy Hilton is looking back on the times her daughter Paris Hilton and Paris' friend Drew Barrymore used to play together as little kids at her house.

When Kathy, 62, and Paris, 40, were guests on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, Barrymore asked, "What were we like when we were kids running through the house? … I remember my mom [Jaid Barrymore] classically dropping me off on like a Friday, and she'd pick me up on a Monday."

"You'd just cruise in," Kathy replied, before she impersonated the former child actress.

RELATED: Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore Reflect on Being Placed in Solitary Confinement as Teens

"You had a little lisp, 'I'm kind of hungry, do you have any chocolate chip cookies?' You kids were cute. You would play downstairs in the big bonus room, and you'd play ball, you'd go outside in the backyard. [Paris' younger sister] Nicky would tag along."

Kathy then remarked how one thing Paris and Drew had in common was that they were both 'tomboys'... but only to a point.

"You would get on the bikes, we had the big driveway. It was so cute," Kathy said. "After we moved from Los Angeles here, the only non-tomboy thing was when Ariel came out [from] the Disney movie [The Little Mermaid, Paris] got the red wig and costume. She wanted to put it on every day after school. I'd go to the market, she'd have this ratty wig. I mean we couldn't even get a brush through it! She loved it and would wear it every day."

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Hilton on Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Future: 'I Don't Know'

Later on in their lives, both Paris and Drew shared other common experiences, including stints in solitary confinement as teens.

In September, Paris visited Barrymore's talk show to discuss her YouTube documentary This Is Paris, in which she reflected on the alleged abuse she suffered at a boarding school in Utah.

The doc struck a chord for the E.T. star, who discussed similar experiences in her own past.

RELATED: Kathy Hilton Says Watching Daughter Paris' Emotional Documentary 'Put Me in a Depression'

"We've known each other throughout our kid life, adult life — I've known you for many years," Barrymore said to Hilton at the time. "I feel like when it comes to an interviewer, maybe they haven't had the same experiences as you. So they're coming at it from more of a journalistic, interested but slightly removed, place. Well, not this time. I've been where you've been. And watching your documentary — I mean, I don't know how many interviews and conversations I'm going to have on this show where I'm watching a mirror image of everything I've been through, as well."

"So I want to talk to you and have you know that I've had the people come and take me away," she continued. "I've been locked up in solitary confinement, I've been in a place for lengthy periods of time — we're talking a year, a year and a half, plus. I haven't seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that's one I recognize so deeply."

Speaking to Barrymore, Hilton explained that the emotional revelation of her traumatic past "wasn't supposed to be the original premise of the film."

"I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am, and all I've accomplished, because I feel like there are just so many misconceptions about me," she said. "And then during shooting, I just became so close with the director. We had this sisterly relationship where I felt like I could open up about anything with her. And she told me, 'This is so important, that you tell your story, because you're going to help other survivors and people will want to come forward with theirs.' It was very difficult for me, because it wasn't something I ever wanted to talk about in public."

"I was embarrassed for people to know," Hilton admitted. "I now know that I shouldn't be ashamed, the people who work at these places who are abusing children are the ones who should be ashamed."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings.

