Drew Barrymore smitten by 'real-life 50 First Dates ' love story

50 First Dates has warmed chilly hearts since it was released in 2004. Now, a real love story that mirrors the film has proven to be just as touching.

The "miraculous" love story caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, who starred in the hit comedy, and on Friday's episode of her talk show she invited the pair on for a segment.

Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie's extraordinary romance, which was profiled in PEOPLE this month, had been married for 27 years when Andrew was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident this past June that sent him into emergency care. When Andrew awoke after the collision, head trauma led the 58-year-old to think it was 1993. He was unable to access memories beyond that year.

"He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy, 54, told the publication. "I tell you, that's the scariest day of my life. Seeing him look through me like that, I didn't know how I was going to get him back."

Similarly, in 50 First Dates Barrymore's character suffers from short-term memory loss after a car accident, which complicates her romance with Adam Sandler's character. "Of course when I saw this, I went straight to a 50 First Dates place and said we have to talk about this," Barrymore shared on her show. "This is real."

While doctors were initially unsure if Andrew would be able to remember the last 29 years, he went on to make a miraculous recovery. Andrew and Kristy were able to rebuild their relationship. In August, they renewed their vows in a ceremony attended by their children and grandchildren in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

"Now my favorite part of this story is that Kristy insisted they stay in the same recovery room. She told nurses, 'If you let us be together, he will get better' and he did," Barrymore added. "It's real-life 50 First Dates!"

In 2020, Barrymore and Sandler reunited for her show to discuss the film and where they're characters would be today

The film was profiled in EW's Untold Stories series, which digs deep into the film's background and the scenes, endings, and titles that ended up on the cutting room floor.

