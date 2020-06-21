Drew Barrymore Says She 'Has Zero Baggage or Daddy Issues' in Father's Day Tribute to Her 'Wild Card' Dad

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her late father, John Drew Barrymore.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old actress marked Father's Day by opening up about her relationship with her dad, who died in November 2004.

Speaking about how her dad never quite "fit" society's idea and expectations of a father, the star said, "My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood that as a kid."

In her post, which included a throwback image of her parents, Barrymore also said she "somehow" has "zero baggage or dad issues."

"I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really. But his wildness runs through me," the Santa Clarita Diet star wrote. "His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was."

Barrymore admitted that while being flooded with posts on Father's Day of dads "doing their dad job," there is a part of her that "wished for him to fit in."

"But he never did. And I’m not sure I did either. And I’m not sure what anything is supposed to look like, or what it really is beyond the images?! But I do know this... both my parents have played a major role in who I am as a parent," she said. "And none of it looks perfect. But it functions with so much love. And togetherness. And availability. I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself."

"My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness that I truly do cherish," she concluded her post.

The actress is now a parent herself to two daughters, Olive, 7½, and Frankie, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Barrymore recently opened up to PEOPLE about having to adjust to parenting during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, praising her girls for making it easier by taking on the new situation in stride.

"They're doing really well and my thing is if they're okay, then I have no right to be anything but okay," the Charlie's Angels actress told PEOPLE in April. "Things affect them in strange ways."

One welcome distraction was Frankie's sixth birthday — but Barrymore recalled, "she was terrified" of holding any related festivities over Zoom video call.

"That was a lot of dialogue and conversation over weeks: 'Can I have a birthday party at some point?' " she said. "It's the not being able to see other kids and playdates — those are more difficult conversations than some of the larger-picture pieces that I feel humble and amazed and grateful they're handling so well."