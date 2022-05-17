Drew Barrymore Says Her Younger Self 'Wouldn't Listen' to Her Advice Now: 'I Wanted Wild, Rebellious Fun'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Drew Barrymore attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore is opening up about what she would tell her younger self.

While walking the red carpet for the 26th Annual Webby Awards, the 47-year-old actress and talk show host spoke candidly about the advice she'd now give to a young Drew, who struggled with addiction at an early age.

"She wouldn't have listened," Barrymore told PEOPLE Monday. "But I have better advice for myself now. I like trying to tell myself to please react with grace. Be on the high road. Don't flip out about everything. Find calm, find peace."

"Those are things I wish I could've told myself when I was a kid, but I would've never thought those things were possible, nor did I really want them at that time. Now I want them," she continued.

"I wanted wild, rebellious fun," the Santa Clarita Diet actress added.

Barrymore has previously been open about her "wild" past, including being admitted to Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital for 18 months when she was 13 years old.

In celebration of the Season 2 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show in September last year, Barrymore, who lives in New York, took a tour of Los Angeles and stopped at the institution where she spent time as a child. She recalled the experience in a video clip, discussing how it shaped her into the woman she is today.

"I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me," Barrymore tearfully shared at the time.