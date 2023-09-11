Drew Barrymore says her talk show will resume amid strikes; WGA to picket outside taping

Drew Barrymore has confirmed that her talk show will resume amid the writers' and actors' strikes. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Drew Barrymore confirmed Sunday that her talk show will resume production amid the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. And the Writers Guild of America has announced plans to picket outside Monday's taping in New York City.

In a statement shared on social media, the actor and daytime TV host took responsibility for the decision to tape and release new episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show" during the strikes. A spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures, which produces Barrymore's show, clarified Sunday that its on-camera talent "will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike."

"I am ... making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore said in her statement.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

Barrymore also pointed out that her program technically never went dark because its last season wrapped before the strikes began. The fourth season of the series is scheduled to premiere Sept. 18.

The eastern branch of the WGA called upon its members to demonstrate Monday outside CBS Broadcast Center in New York, where "The Drew Barrymore Show" is taped.

Barrymore's program "is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the WGA East said Sunday in a statement shared on social media.

"The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA rules."

Certain daytime talk shows that reportedly don't rely heavily on striking writers — such as "The View," "Tamron Hall" and "Live With Kelly and Mark" — have been taping new episodes during the strikes, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Others that do — such as "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" — have been airing reruns during the work stoppages.

"We launched live in a global pandemic," Barrymore said in her statement. "Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Shortly after the WGA walkout went into effect in early May, Barrymore withdrew from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of striking writers.

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television," Barrymore said Sunday.

"It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers."

On Wednesday, CBS Media Ventures announced that "The Drew Barrymore Show" would return later this month "with a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers." It's worth noting that no Hollywood actors — who are also on strike — are among the confirmed guests.

