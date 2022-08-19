Drew Barrymore Reveals She Wants Joey King to Play Her in a Biopic

drew barrymore, joey king

Drew Barrymore has an idea for who could play her in a movie about her life.

While taking part in the popular TikTok trend, which involves flashing the image of someone in response to questions asking things like "celebrity crush" or "surprising celeb in my phone," Barrymore, 47, shared some fun revelations.

In a video posted to the TikTok account for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50 First Dates actress was seen holding her phone waiting to hastily show her answers to a selection of questions.

First on the list was "most surprising celebrity interview," which she answered with a picture of Machine Gun Kelly.

The next question, "best costar kisser" she answered with a photo of E.T. from one of her first films as a child actor, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial.

For the next two questions, "surprising celeb on my phone" and "who should play me in a biopic," Barrymore shared the same answer: Joey King.

To finish off the fun trend, Barrymore shared her answer to "my celebrity crush" with fictional masked villain, Darth Vader.

The trend was not the first time Barrymore has been asked who she thinks could step into the role of herself in a film.

In April, Barrymore was joined by Ross Mathews on her talk show for a segment of Drewth of Dare. During the game, the actress and television personality were asked by an audience member who they'd like to see play them in a film.

"I don't know who. I want someone funny, cause I like funny, I don't want some heavy bird," Barrymore began to answer.

Mathews chimed in to say, "it's got to be someone beautiful, kind, smart."

"I said funny, silly, but thank you," she responded.

Mathews later suggested Mary-Louise Parker who Barrymore said "can do anything," before admitting that she doesn't have an answer.

"I think this one is going to haunt me all day and night," she said.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Barrymore asked King, 23, about her transition from child actor into more adult roles — something she said she related to.

"I love how, and I relate to this, your trajectory of going from a younger actress and then into a love story genre," Barrymore said, calling King a "Rom-Com Queen" as they discussed her film The In Between.