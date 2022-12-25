Drew Barrymore reveals she does not buy Christmas presents for children but is ‘happy to be Scrooge’

Drew Barrymore is happy to be a “Scrooge” as a mother (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Drew Barrymore has said she does not mind being called a “mean scrooge” for not buying her children Christmas presents, if it means she can spend more time with them.

The actress is mum to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, but they will not be given the A list treatment on December 25.

Barrymore said: “I am one of those mothers that sounds like a mean Scrooge because I don’t buy them presents.

“I always take them somewhere because I want to show them a life experience. Memory building for me is so important. So I’ve never really done presents under the tree.”

The 47-year-old is herself from an A-list family, the Barrymore family of actors, but does not want her kids to be spoiled.

Instead of a traditional Christmas in a snowy setting, she told Travel + Leisure magazine: “We’re gonna chase the sun.

“We work in a windowless studio nine months of the year [so] I just thought, “Oh, what’s something like, with a horizon?” We’re going to go to a beach and just literally be like porpoises and dolphins and do some snorkelling.”

Barrymore was first seen by many as a child actress in E.T. back in 1982, directed by her godfather Steven Spielberg, and has gone on to act in more than 80 productions but took a break from acting in 2021. S

ince then, she has been focusing on her own Drew Barrymore Show, her own winery and being a mum. She also recently revealed on her chat show that she is dating again after divorcing Kopelman in 2016.

She told Whoopi Goldberg on the show: “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.”