Drew Barrymore Responds to Former Costar Hugh Grant After He Calls Her a 'Horrendous' Singer

Drew Barrymore had a good laugh after her Music and Lyrics costar Hugh Grant slammed her singing ability. .

The Golden Globe-winning actress and talk show maven, 48, shared a video of herself to Instagram on Thursday singing "Way Back to Love," the duet she and Grant sang in their 2007 rom-com.

Days earlier, Wired had posted a video interview with Grant in which he reflecting making the movie.

"Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying — her singing is just horrendous. I've heard dogs bark better than she sings," the 62-year-old English actor said, noting that she "sounded way better than me" in the final product "because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll."

In her video retort, The Drew Barrymore Show host playfully didn't prove Grant wrong, belting out the tune off-key but with passion. "Oh Hugh...bert. Hubert," she said afterwards. "That's for you."

"My Response to Hugh Grant," the video was titled. "#SingForHughGrant" she added in caption, asking Grant to "join" her in singing next time.

Barrymore's video came days after Grant went viral for his awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The actor, who had attended the Oscars to present alongside Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell, appeared dismissive of Graham and the Oscars in the interview, writing off the event as "vanity fair. Asked who he was rooting for, he said "no one in particular."

When it came to fluffier questions, like what he was wearing, Grant simply said, "my suit." Questioned about who made it, he told Graham, "I can't remember" before pointing it to his tailor.

Discussing his cameo in the recent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Grant also provided short responses. "I'm barely in it, I'm in it for like, 3 seconds," he said, adding — when pressed about it by Graham — that he "almost' had fun making it.

The star walked away from the chat raising his eyebrows off camera.

Graham addressed the exchange that night in an interview with CNN at the Vanity Fair afterparty, saying that her mother "always told me to kill 'em with kindness.' She later said she felt "very supported" after the interview went viral.

Grant's presentation at the Oscars went a bit smoother, though he did throw in a racy joke quipping that he had "never" used moisturizer "in my life" and said that he was "basically a scrotum."

During his appearance on The View Thursday, the Love Actually star confessed to the hosts that he had written that joke and was "extremely nervous" about saying it on the Oscars stage.

"I think I got away with it," Grant said after Goldberg said the bit was "funny as hell." He then jokingly claimed he and MacDowell were at the awards ceremony to "raise awareness" about the importance of using moisturizer.

"Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, 'You don't look like a scrotum,' and she liked the joke," he added. "So that relaxed me. But I was very nervous about it."