Drew Barrymore reprises her Never Been Kissed role to interview Dear Evan Hansen cast

On Friday, The Drew Barrymore Show had a very special correspondent come in to interview the cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

Starting with an in-studio interview with the film's lead Ben Platt, a controversial choice to play a movie teen, host Drew Barrymore compared the Broadway musical continuing to have a life on screen to something of hers "that's had a little bit of a life of its own… There's a budding journalist in high school that gets to interview the cast of your film at the press junket."

Enter Josie Geller, the actress's Never Been Kissed character, in full throwback prom regalia plus braces. Portraying Geller when she was an actual teen, and not when she later pretended to be a teen, Barrymore asks the cast, which includes Platt again, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams, and Danny Pino, fun questions like "What did you want to be when you grew up?" and "Did you go to prom?"

While seeing an actress audiences have loved since the '80s play a teenager is truly a sight to behold, the interview comes back around to a really sweet moment where Barrymore as Geller asks: "For anybody out there who feels lost trying to get to their true self, and maybe they make a big mess of it along the way, what is one thing you would say to just be ok with being you?"

The segment echoes both Never Been Kissed and Dear Evan Hansen, two morally gray movies — one about an adult lying about her age, the other about a teenager lying about being friends with a recently deceased student, and finds ways to move past the cringier aspects to provide a semblance of poignancy to viewers.

Watch the full Drew Barrymore Show segment above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: