Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters.

In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends.

Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take part in "the last film I made," Barrymore says she brought her daughters — Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 — with her.

"One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend," she recalls. "I was so excited that she made a friend … and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper."

In response, Beckham tells Barrymore that Harper, 11, has "always loved playing with your girls because they're such adorable little girls," adding: "Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Earlier this month, Harper and her siblings — Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23 — stepped out to support their mom as she held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I love you all so much x," Beckham captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included all four of her children, husband David Beckham, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The fashion show was a true family affair, with the star's extended family also in attendance. Parents Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were there showing their support, as well as Beckham's sister, Louise Adams.

Drew Barrymore Olive birthday

Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Last month, Barrymore celebrated as her older daughter Olive turning 10 years old. "Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things," she began a post in her honor.

The 50 First Dates actress continued, " I didn't know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life!"

"Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????" Barrymore concluded the post.