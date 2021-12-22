Drew Barrymore Recalls Having 'The Ride of My Life' on Keanu Reeves' Motorcycle as a Teen

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves' friendship runs deep.

The 57-year-old Matrix Resurrections star was a guest on Tuesday's The Drew Barrymore Show when the daytime host, 46, recalled a special memory they share from decades earlier.

The two previously starred together in 1986's Babes in Toyland. At the time, Barrymore was just 11 years old.

They kept in contact after, and Reeves certainly made an impression.

"Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?" Barrymore asked Reeves on the show. "I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know — you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life."

The actress continued, "We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Tells Gayle King She Should Look for Love on Dating Apps: 'I Dip in and Out'

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reveals He Jumped Off High-Rise Building '19 or 20 Times' for The Matrix Resurrections

A smiling Reeves pressed Barrymore for details as he appeared to try and recall the moment, asking, "Which club were we at?"

Barrymore told him, "I believe it was on Third Street in Los Angeles. And then I think we definitely took off down Third, and then we drove around for a while and then we went back and I went back in. I don't remember if you came in or not."

Showing excitement as she reminisced the occasion, Barrymore stood up and skipped around the stage, adding, "I literally walked back into the party skipping. I didn't even think of it as a Sweet 16, but I'm now realizing that you can't have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Says Interview with Ex Tom Green Was Unscripted: 'There Were No Questions Prepared'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Reeves still seemingly couldn't recall the moment but shared on the show, "If we were on Third ... oh wow we probably went fast."

"Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it," he continued before sharing a time he "felt free," shortly after realizing he wanted to act.

"That sense of being free was play. It was fun," he said. "Somehow being in the moment. I love what happens after someone says 'action.' We begin and we're in the moment. We might have prepared a lot and we have our past and history and what we're trying to do in the story we're trying to tell, but that moment of 'action' or 'let's begin,'" Reeves said as he let out a chuckle and continued, "It's fun. It's fun."

He became emotional as he ended with, "I'm really grateful to be able to have a career in something that I love, and a simple thing."

New episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show air weekdays in syndication (check local listings)