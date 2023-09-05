Drew Barrymore ‘Never Gives Up’ on This ‘Practical’ Jansport Backpack — Similar Options Start at $25

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She's been carrying the bag for decades

Whether you’ve seen Drew Barrymore on television or have some of her Flower beauty products in your makeup bag, you might be wondering what the actress, TV host, and entrepreneur uses to make her life better.

Well, in a video for her Better Home & Gardens Stylemaker issue, Barrymore shared an everyday essential that she’s been using since her “late teens” — a Jansport backpack.

“No matter how many bags come into fashion or how ladylike I ever want to be, I never give up on my Jansport,” she said. “It’s really practical for my life.”



While the talk show host didn’t confirm the exact Jansport style she uses, you can shop similar hands-free options from the brand starting at $25.

Jansport Backpacks Inspired by Drew Barrymore

Barrymore also called the backpack “just perfect,” and said that it’s great for running around as it fits an extra sweater and a fanny pack and has multiple compartments, adding that she likes to “maneuver freely” and doesn't want her hands to get bogged down.

Jansport Right Pack in Black

JanSport

$65

Buy on jansport.com

If you want to replicate the star's go-to accessory, consider this Right Pack, which looks just like the one she uses since it has a brown suede base and three zippered compartments. It’s big enough to hold daily essentials (think: pens, sweaters, and snacks) and even a laptop with its padded 15-inch sleeve. Plus, there’s a water bottle holder on the side to keep liquids separate from your other belongings.

The backpack is available in a black that’s similar to Barrymore’s along with 21 other colors, and hundreds of shoppers have left rave reviews for it. One five-star reviewer said, “I have this backpack for work, and it fits everything I have perfectly.” They added, “[It’s] very lightweight even with a lot of heavy things in it.”

Jansport Superbreak Plus Backpack in Embroidered Fruit

JanSport

$50

Buy on jansport.com

Want your bag to have more color? Then opt this forest green Superbreak Plus Backpack with cute grapes, cherries, strawberries, and oranges printed on it. It also has a main compartment, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, a side water bottle pocket, and a front pocket. Plus, it’s comfortable to wear thanks to padded shoulder straps and a fully padded back panel.

Shoppers say that the bag is “great quality,” with many adding that they plan on buying more. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love the backpack! It's super comfortable and I love that the straps don't bother me while I use it.” Another customer shared: “This is the second Jansport that I've purchased because they're so good!”

Jansport Half Pint Mini Backpack in Blue Dusk

JanSport

$25

Buy on jansport.com

Jansport’s Half Pint backpack is a miniature version and the most affordable at $25. The backpack has the same compartments as the other bags just on a smaller scale. One shopper said, “I use it every day. I had one a few years ago that lasted me 18 years, and even then, my husband had to pry it off my shoulders.”

Regardless of which you choose, having a backpack within arms reach is a smart choice. Keep scrolling to shop for more Jansport bags inspired by Drew Barrymore.

Jansport Cool Student Backpack in Russet Red

JanSport

$60

Buy on jansport.com

Jansport Corduroy Right Pack Backpack in Curry

Urban Outfitters

$70

Buy on Urban Outfitters

Jansport Superbreak One Backpack in Red Tape

Amazon

$36

Buy on Amazon

Jansport Main Campus FX Backpack in Hydrangea

JanSport

$60

Buy on jansport.com

