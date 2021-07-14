Drew Barrymore Leaves Flirty Comment On Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram Post

Photo credit: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is supporting renowned environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio in his crusade against climate change, in a slightly different fashion from the norm.

On July 13, DiCaprio shared a graphic from the United Nations' climate change arm forecasting the prospective increase in global warming temperatures on earth in the near future.

The graphic illustrates the different effects global warming will have on the planet depending on the amount the earth warms by. For instance, a one degree change will see 4% mammals losing half their habitat while a 2.5 degree temperature increase will raise this figure to 41%.

In the 15 hours the post has been up, it has amassed more than 11,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments - including one from the Oscar winner's fellow actor Barrymore.

'You should be the only hot one, and not our planet,' Barrymore told the much-fawned over actor who has also has a historic reputation for being a ladies man too.

It seems hundreds are in agreement over the preservation of DiCaprio's hotness and not the planet's, with more than 500 people liking the 46-year-old's comment, which she later followed up with: 'Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth [sic].'

DiCaprio has been raising awareness of the dangers for climate change for years, and even dedicated his long-awaited 2016 Oscars victory speech to rallying politicians and leaders to commit to methods to lower the impact of climate change and protect indigenous communities.

In his Instagram post, the 46-year-old Titanic star urged leaders of different countries to work together at the upcoming Climate Change conference in November to implement the landmark Paris agreement, which President Joe Biden re-joined on the USA's behalf after gaining office, as Donald Trump had previously pulled out of the accord which was first signed by Barack Obama.

