Drew Barrymore Out as Host of Book Awards After Her Talk Show Resumes During Strike

The National Book Foundation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the actress will no longer host their November awards ceremony

Drew Barrymore will no longer host the 2023 National Book Awards after her daytime talk show resumed filming during the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes on Monday.

The National Book Foundation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Barrymore’s invitation to host the ceremony was "rescinded." The event is scheduled for Nov. 15 in New York.

“The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the foundation’s statement, published on X (formerly known as Twitter), reads. “In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

The statement continued, “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

Barrymore, 48, was chosen to host the ceremony in July. Oprah Winfrey was invited to speak as a special guest.

The actress announced plans to resume filming The Drew Barrymore Show on Sunday on Instagram. Her statement mentioned her April decision to drop out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards before the WGA strike began on May 2. Barrymore also pointed out that her show’s previous season finished filming before that date.

“I own this choice,” Barrymore wrote in the social media post. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

“I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” the post continued.

Barrymore went on to write that she wants “to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” adding, “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

The Writers Guild of America, East wrote on X that The Drew Barrymore Show is “struck” and that any writing on the show would be “in violation of WGA strike rules.”

When filming resumed on Monday, there was a picket line outside the studio. An audience member also shared on X that he and another audience member wearing pins and T-shirts to show support for the WGA were kicked out of the studio.

A representative for The Drew Barrymore Show acknowledged the incident in a statement to PEOPLE and expressed “regret” with the situation.

“It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings,” the spokesperson said. “Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

The WGA — which represents over 1,000 writers in television, film, news and online media — began its strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for better pay, increased residuals and limits on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) failed. The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) began their own strike in July.

The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on air Sept. 18.

