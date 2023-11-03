Drew Barrymore gets surprise proposal from comedian Pauly Shore on talk show

Drew Barrymore wasn't prepared for a question comedian Pauly Shore asked on her daytime talk show Friday.

Shore popped the question to his longtime friend and "The Drew Barrymore Show" host, seemingly a surprise to Barrymore and the audience alike.

"I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring," he said.

The "Charlie's Angels" star had the "Encino Man" actor on to discuss how his late mother inspired her "Mitzy Bananamore" character on the show, how Shore babysat her as a child, the death of Matthew Perry and more.

The pair also discussed Shore's love life, which prompted the unexpected marriage proposal.

"It's very, very difficult for me to have a girlfriend," he explained, "because it's hard for me to let love in because I'm scared to get hurt."

When Barrymore asked him what he was afraid of, he said, "Well, I want to do it with the right person. That's the most important thing.

"Someone that it's not about sex, it's not about how you look, it's about, 'Yo, let's go get a sandwich.' You know what I mean?" he continued. "More of a friendship."

"Well, I want you to find that friend and companion that you never have sex with, and that you walk the dog and eat and hang out and – well, maybe occasional sex, Barrymore said, "but have the best friendship with."

While Barrymore began to wrap up the show, the comedian asked her to stay where she was offstage, confusing the TV host.

"What Drew doesn't know is that my mother was not happy when you married Tom Green," he said of Barrymore's ex-husband, to whom she was briefly married from 2001 to 2002. "She said to me, she goes, 'Pauly, Drew should marry you.'"

"That's how Mitzi felt?" Barrymore said of Shore's mother.

"No, that's how I feel too," Shore said, later dropping to one knee. Barrymore smiled while covering her face.

"I duly wed," Shore said. "Might as well, right?" before the audience applauded.

Barrymore accepted the large ring and said, "This is an amazing engagement ring by the way."

Posing, she told the audience, "You're gonna have to stay tuned to find out my answer."

"This has been a wild ride. Pauly Shore I love you so much," Barrymore said, closing out the show. She told the audience to "come back tomorrow" to hear how it turns out.

