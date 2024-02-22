Drew Barrymore Has a Full Freak Out After Getting Surprised with a Wienermobile Ride for Her Birthday

Barrymore took a spin in Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile to ring in her 49th birthday

Drew Barrymore felt like a real wiener on her 49th birthday.

The Drew Barrymore Show host had a special celebratory episode for her birthday full of cast reunions, wax figures and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Scream star’s annual surprise birthday show, which aired Thursday on her actual birthday, was full of twists and turns for the actress. At one point in the episode, Barrymore was blindfolded and taken outside to fulfill one of her childhood dreams: to take a spin in the Wienermobile.

After a suspenseful countdown, she removed her blindfold and shrieked with glee upon seeing the iconic 27-foot hot dog-shaped vehicle. Barrymore couldn’t hide her shock, but said she had an inkling about the surprise.

“This is so crazy! I was like, ‘Don’t tell me it’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!’” she said, dropping to her knees and crawling (unsuccessfully) towards the vehicle.

“I tried to crawl, but it’s not working in this dress at all,” she laughed, gathering her colorful gown in her hands and standing up to hug the Oscar Mayer employees, also known as “Hot Doggers.”

“Are you ready to go inside the Wienermobile?” asked Ross Matthews, one of the members of her "Drew Crew."

“My whole life I’ve been waiting for this,” Barrymore confidently replied.

With a hot dog in hand, the 50 First Dates actress entered the comical car, shouting with joy upon seeing the interior and being told she would be sitting up front.

“Top dog,” Barrymore joked while excitedly making her way to the passenger seat.

The inside of the Wienermobile has leather seats with ketchup red and mustard yellow colors. Plus, the seats have mini illustrations of the Wienermobile on them and “meatbelts” instead of seatbelts.

Barrymore grinned ear-to-ear the entire ride, waving out the window while the Wienermobile’s jingle horn played the Oscar Mayer theme song aloud.

That wasn't the last of the producers' surprises for Barrymore on her special day. Fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon sent a video message into the show to announce that Barrymore would be joining him “in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.”

“You are getting your very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds,” he told her. “It’s a real happy birthday bud. Love you.”

To celebrate her induction into the club, several iconic wax figures were brought out on stage, like Harry Styles and Rihanna.

Barrymore posted a sweet video on Thursday of her talk show crew greeting her on her birthday.

In the Instagram clip, Matthews and other members of the show’s team greeted Barrymore on the sidewalk with hugs and party hats. The birthday girl, wearing a sweatsuit and beanie, was recorded dancing in the elevator and being gifted a big bouquet of tulips.



In addition to her words of gratitude to all her coworkers, Barrymore also had some wisdom to share.

“Leave whatever doesn’t serve you anymore in the year before and take with you the thing that you want,” Barrymore said in the video. “That’s what’s so clear about this birthday. Clearer than any other birthday I’ve ever had."

Her dressing room was decorated for the special occasion with balloons, banners, more bouquets and cards.

“No one is this lucky,” Barrymore said before hugging everyone again.



