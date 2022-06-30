Drew Barrymore Fans Check Up on Her After Seeing Her Wild “Party Girl” Instagram

Drew Barrymore appreciates good music and isn’t one to hold back when she’s really feeling the beat.

On June 17, The Drew Barrymore Show host blew off some steam in the car when Avril Lavigne’s 2004 hit single “My Happy Ending” came on. Wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt and glasses, Drew started jamming causing her neat bun to come undone and red sunglasses to go flying. In short, it's safe to say Drew was having fun and enjoying music in the backseat.

“I dedicate this song to you,” she said at the end of the clip. “Car jam sessions are my thing,” the TV personality later captioned the Instagram video.

After seeing a glimpse of Drew enjoying herself with the throwback track, fans rushed the Instagram comments section with various emotions. On one hand, some wanted to make sure she was feeling OK afterward. “Lol. 🙌 how’s your neck afterwards?! I always do this sorta thing and then hurt myself. 😆😆😆,” one person wrote. “This makes my head hurt. Love you tho 💜,” another quipped.

Meanwhile, others were elated to see the Santa Clarita Diet star let loose. “This woman loves to dance and always finds a reason to rock out!!” a different fan said. “The party girl is back! @drewbarrymore 😍😍😍😍,” someone else added. “You’re my favorite 😂❤️,” a follower commented.

In case you’re wondering, Drew does seem to find any occasion to have a solo dance party. In her latest Instagram video, folks were asking her to take it easy so they could take a closer look at her outfit while she busted moves barefoot. “Slow down! I’m trying to see who made that sweatsuit because I NEED ONE IMMEDIATELY!” a fan requested.

Keep doing you, Drew!

