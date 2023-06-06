Drew Barrymore Expands on Her 'Difficult' Relationship with Her Mother: 'I Have Been Vulnerable'

"I have... tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive," said Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore/instagram

Drew Barrymore is speaking out further on her relationship with her mother.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Barrymore, 48, shared a video to Instagram she captioned "TO ALL YOU TABLOIDS," accusing some news outlets of "twist[ing] my words around" after Vulture published an interview in which she spoke candidly about her complicated relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.



"I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive," she said. "And that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time, ‘cannot wait’ as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead."



"Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that," Barrymore added. "I never would. In fact, I go on to say that ‘I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone.’ Because that is sick.”



Related: Drew Barrymore Talks Complicated Relationship with Her Mom: 'I Actually Want Her to Be Happy'

In the Vulture profile published Monday, Barrymore offered forgiveness to her mother and her late father John Drew Barrymore, both of whom she won legal emancipation from at just age 14. The outlet reported that Drew continues to support Jaid financially.



“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” Drew told the outlet in the profile, in reference to her neighbors in New York City. “And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy," the actress added of her mother. "But I have to f------ grow in spite of her being on this planet."

During the interview, Drew clarified that she was not wishing negativity on her mother. “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she told the outlet. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Drew received support from friends and other celebrities in the comments of Monday's Instagram video, most notably from Jennifer Garner, whom she told Vulture she feels "really saved” her in the aftermath of both women's high-profile divorces in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

"You’re brave and real and I adore you xxx," Garner, 51, wrote in a comment on Drew's post.



Padma Lakshmi shared in a comment "we all knew what [Drew] meant" in another comment on the post, in reference to the quotes in Vulture's profile.

"Thank you for your vulnerability always ❤️," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.