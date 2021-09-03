Drew Barrymore Is Absolutely Glowing In a New No-Makeup Selfie

Drew Barrymore has her own makeup company, but sometimes a woman just wants to go barefaced.

In a just-posted selfie on Instagram, her skin is smooth, clear, and glowy, and she’s completely makeup-free.

The actress hosts a #beautyjunkieweek a few times a year on her Instagram page, where she breaks down a bunch of her favorite items.

“Just a raw and calm thoughtful moment,” the 46-year-old actress wrote in the caption. In the pic, Drew can be seen leaning out of a car window with her head resting on her arm. Her skin is smooth, clear, and glowy, and she’s completely makeup-free.

People completely freaked out in the comments. “Do you realize how beautiful you are? Not just features, but personality and perspective? Big ole gurl crush you are🔥🔥,” one wrote. “Such a natural beauty!😍” someone else wrote.

The former Santa Clarita star has made it clear she’s big into skincare. Like, she hosts a #beautyjunkieweek a few times a year on her Instagram page, where she breaks down a bunch of her favorite items.

"I don't buy bags, I don't buy shoes—skincare is my thing,” she previously told Insider. “I don't want to turn to the needle or the doctors, so I love investing in it. Because then, I can bring it to people."

Drew keeps things really simple for her everyday routine, with a process that only takes three steps—a light cleanser, a toner, and a brightening serum. Drew said she’s a huge fan of Chanel’s foaming cleanser, but she’s also a fan of drugstore beauty.

“If I'm on the run, I love a good Cetaphil,” she said. Toner is also something you can pick up at your local pharmacy. “Anything from down and dirty witch hazel or I still love old-school Noxzema or Sea Breeze,” she said.

But Drew splashes out with her brightening serum: She loves using one from Skinmedica.

She also reaches for Elta MD's UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 to protect her skin from the sun's harmful rays.

“This is my jam. I break out from almost every sunblock. So I’m like, ‘Do I want acne or brown pigmentation?’…Then I found this. It’s a lightweight sunscreen with a tiny bit of tint and a good number SPF. I have been a long-time fan of this line,” she previously shared on Instagram.

While Drew throws some solid skincare treatments into the mix, like a laser treatment to get rid of skin damage, she has also been open about just embracing getting older.

"I just went through a couple of hard years, and I can see it wearing on my face," she told New Beauty in 2019. "There’s also a very long period when you’re raising kids when it takes it out of you. When it depletes your ability to take care of yourself because your new job is doing nothing but taking care of someone else and you love it."

But the actress said that all of that has made her pivot on how she views aging.

“I’m now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury," she said. "If we’re lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like.”

