Drew Allar injury update: Penn State QB doesn't start second half vs Wisconsin

Penn State’s dreams of maintaining an undefeated record and a top-five ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll will rest on a backup quarterback.

Trailing Wisconsin 10-7 at Camp Randall Stadium, Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar was on the bench during his team’s opening drive in the third quarter.

Here’s what you need to know about Allar and why he is out of the game:

Drew Allar injury update

Allar was not on the field for coach James Franklin and No. 3 Penn State at the start of the third quarter, with backup Beau Pribula under center.

Allar appeared to injure his knee shortly before halftime.

Between his injury and his team trailing in a game it was favored to win by a touchdown, Allar was shown on camera appearing visibly frustrated.

This story will be updated.

