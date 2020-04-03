DressUpFriday is trending on Twitter right now and it's actually amazing

Photo credit: @cakedragon;@liztregenza - Twitter

From Cosmopolitan

Quarantining, self-isolating and social distancing has left us with little reason to go outside anymore, let alone dress up. In the time before Coronavirus, dressing down felt like a luxury but now we find ourselves in the opposite position where we're looking for any and every excuse to do a full-face of makeup or wear a nice outfit. "Someone's making dinner in the kitchen? Let me put some jewellery on","There's a Houseparty group chat tonight? I'm going to do my hair."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, we've got some good news - now there's an occasion you can dress up for every week. Twitter's currently having a field day pulling out their fanciest frocks and costumes all in the name of #DressUpFriday. Yup, it's pretty much the opposite of 'casual Friday', because, well, everyday is casual at the moment, right?

Photo credit: CosmopolitanUK

The hashtag is so popular it's officially 'trending' on Twitter, with people around the UK getting in on the novelty of dressing to the nines, for their nine to fives.

Here are some of our favourite looks so far:

You know what day it is... #dressupfriday!



Today in a 1960s frank usher velvet frock. This has a hooped skirt and may not have been my best idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xs9YcZg8jI



— Dr. Liz Tregenza (@liztregenza) April 3, 2020

"You know what day it is... #dressupfriday! Today in a 1960s frank usher velvet frock. This has a hooped skirt and may not have been my best idea"

I have gone E X T R A for #DressUpFriday pic.twitter.com/W9TXMzXB08 — Emma Suffield (@CakeDragon) April 3, 2020

"I have gone E X T R A for #DressUpFriday"

Story continues

Happy #DressUpFriday

Channelling a bit of Alexis Carrington, I think. pic.twitter.com/1yjYi7YbDY

— self-isolated bee 🐝 (@soapachu) April 3, 2020

"Happy #DressUpFriday. Channelling a bit of Alexis Carrington, I think."

I have made a series of little scenes of me wearing my wedding frock this morning.....here’s the first one!



Making My Bed #inmyweddingfrock #dressUPFriday pic.twitter.com/jsRIrjtdow



— BeBe MacAllen (@cherryaimless) April 3, 2020

"I have made a series of little scenes of me wearing my wedding frock this morning.....here’s the first one! Making My Bed #inmyweddingfrock #dressUPFriday"

Dress-up Friday. Not a pijiamo or jogger in sight. It's like Casual Friday in the olden days. B.C. (Before Covid) Who is with me? #dressUPFriday pic.twitter.com/Iyqmn5y7Kh — Aidano (@aidanogiuseppe) April 3, 2020

"Dress-up Friday. Not a pijiamo or jogger in sight. It's like Casual Friday in the olden days. B.C. (Before Covid) Who is with me? #dressUPFriday"

Have genuinely been enjoying #dressUPFriday or "funky shirt Friday" as it's been called in our pal group. It's nice to wear make up again, and jeans for that matter!! Also housework is a weekend task, so excuse the chaos 🤣🥳 pic.twitter.com/PuGLtMgULn — Dr Lynsey Hall (@LS_Hall) April 3, 2020

"Have genuinely been enjoying #dressUPFriday or "funky shirt Friday" as it's been called in our pal group. It's nice to wear make up again, and jeans for that matter!! Also housework is a weekend task, so excuse the chaos"

"#PEwithJoe #JoeWickes @thebodycoach #DressUpFriday #PrincessJasmine #Aladdin @Disney #BigKid"



Woohoo, it's #dressUPFriday ! Forgot how much I love this dress, bought for my high school leaving do a scary 12 years ago (and repurposed today as the ideal paper resubmission outfit) #WFH #fancydressfriday pic.twitter.com/4smkYJjzs0 — Alice Baillie (@AliceBaillie1) April 3, 2020

"Woohoo, it's #dressUPFriday ! Forgot how much I love this dress, bought for my high school leaving do a scary 12 years ago (and repurposed today as the ideal paper resubmission outfit) #WFH #fancydressfriday"

Cute huh?

Over in New Zealand, a similar trend is on the rise with the hashtag #FormalFriday gaining momentum. It started when Hilary Barry, a local journalist and TV personality, tweeted this supremely extra picture of her wearing a sequin evening dress and a legit tiara last week:

Her caption? "Too much? #formalfriday"

Keeping up the trend, Hilary's done it again this week and we're so here for this:

Couldn’t zip it up but so committed to the cause I wore it anyway. 1987 school ball dress for the #bubbleball #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/hNR4sWuGTb — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) April 2, 2020

"Couldn’t zip it up but so committed to the cause I wore it anyway. 1987 school ball dress for the #bubbleball #formalfriday"

Here are more gloriously OTT Friday looks to add some light to your day:

"Hi I'm joining in for #formalfriday babyyyy"

It's #formalfriday y'all, and a great excuse for a purple velvet jumpsuit ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ujs5TAvjPI — Tanya Johnson (@pixelwench) April 2, 2020

"It's #formalfriday y'all, and a great excuse for a purple velvet jumpsuit"

For #FormalFriday I’m in my year 12/sixth form ball dress. Go hard or go home eh @Hilary_Barry? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/elyz1psKSa — Coley (@ColeyTangerina) April 2, 2020

"For #FormalFriday I’m in my year 12/sixth form ball dress. Go hard or go home eh @Hilary_Barry?"

Happy #formalfriday everyone! I’ve got my green velvet on and just chucked on some lipstick because I need to go for a run after this. Should I just go like this @Hilary_Barry? pic.twitter.com/v8IOUqETol — stormy (tash) (@itsstormyszn) March 26, 2020

"Happy #formalfriday everyone! I’ve got my green velvet on and just chucked on some lipstick because I need to go for a run after this. Should I just go like this @Hilary_Barry?"

"am I doing it right? @Hilary_Barry #formalfriday"

"Post chicken coop spray down #formalfriday"

"What time is it?!?! It’s #formalfriday !!!!!!!"

So what're you waiting for? Pull out that glitzy evening dress that you don't have the opportunity to wear ordinarily, and put the 'yay' back into Fri-Yay!

Follow Natasha on Instagram.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like