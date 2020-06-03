A Dress Worn By Rihanna Is Helping Raise Money For The Black Lives Matter Movement

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and anti-racism protests taking place across the world, many people are coming out in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

For some, this involves pledging donations and participating in peaceful protests, while others are calling on lawmakers to support the movement and promising to educate themselves on how to actively be anti-racist.

London-based fashion brand ASAI is one of many businesses to have stepped up to show their dedication to the movement and has made a tie dye dress worn by Rihanna in 2019 available to all customers for the first time.

Over the weekend, the founder of the label A Sai Ta took to Instagram to reveal that his brand would sell the dress that only he and RiRi have had their hands on. In turn, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to three charities helping the Black Lives Matter movement.

‘NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI. We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities [sic],’ he captioned a video of the singer in the dress on his brand's Instagram page. ‘FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼️’

The Fenty founder shared a slow motion video of herself walking in the pink-hued dress back in October, which has been viewed more than 24 million times.

The dress is currently on sale for £300 and can be purchased through ASAI’s Instagram account or via email to info@asaita.co.uk.

A Sai Ta later shared a post about the exploitation of Black people in the fashion industry and vowed to donate a percentage of all of his designs to Black Lives Matter. The news was praised by Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith in the comments section of the post.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shut down the sales for all three of her Fenty brands in support of the #BlackoutTuesday social media campaign.

‘We ain't buying sh*t!!! and we ain't selling sh*t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! [sic],’ the star wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside the campaign's adopted image of a black square.

Fenty’s brands include the entrepreneur's cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage x Fenty, and LVMH-produced luxury business Fenty.

Find out more about how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here and how to protest as safe as possible in the UK here.

