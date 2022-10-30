How To Dress Up Like Julia Fox For Halloween

It's Saturday night and we are well into Halloweekend and everyone is dressing up as Julia Fox. Josh Safdie's muse has become the muse of the people as the girls, gays and theys are recreating her iconic looks. From her legendary Paris Fashion Week makeup to her avant-garde Vanity Fair Oscars After Party hand necklace.

You don't need haute couture to pull this off -- bleached brows, plenty of black eyeshadow and the starlet's unapologetic self-confidence will suffice. Continue scrolling for more inspiration on how to create a super last minute Julia Fox Halloween costume.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

Clearly the queen of DIY, Julia Fox proves anything can be worn as a top. If you have an old pair of jeans, channel your inner fashion designer and take a pair of scissors to the waist to create Fox's ultra-low rise look and use the excess fabric as her itty-bitty bra.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

We all know Julia Fox loves latex. To mimic the former dominatrix's look, a tight black crop top with a cut-out will suffice as the key to this ensemble is a super-long ponytail and her signature smoky eye makeup.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

This outfit could not be easier. Create a bra out of red PVC tape, adding a red waistband to a long black skirt and voilà.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

Julia Fox's epic grocery shopping moment is not one for the faint of heart. An oversized denim jacket will keep you from getting too cold, but the little black bra and panty set will undoubtedly bring the heat. We're still patiently waiting for her ab workout.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

Arguably her most iconic look to date, Julia Fox proved she really is that girl with her out-of-this-world Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. If you neglected planning your costume to stock up on spooky decor, the hand of a foam skeleton will help you nail the Han Kjøbenhavn gown. The human hair clutch is optional.

last minute halloween costume idea julia fox outfits paris fashion week denim eye makeup josh safdie

Add some bold leather accessories and chic wrap-around sunglasses to a basic cropped white tank top and mini skirt to achieve this super simple costume.