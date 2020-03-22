Dress Like an Instagram Fashion Influencer With Sheertex Indestructible Tights

Photo credit: Sheertex

Some products show up everywhere: subway ads, Instagram, celeb endorsements. With this series, we're testing such products to conclude one thing: Does it live up to the hype?

Sheertex are the virtually indestructible stockings that won't run, rip, or tear — from the first wear to the 100th.





If you've ever tried to slip into a pair of sheer tights and tugged just a bit, you know that the risk of causing a run is quite high. Despite that being a ridiculous reality that we've all had to deal with, Sheertex stepped up to create functional tights and stockings that are rip, run, and tear resistant.

Touting themselves as “The World's Toughest Pantyhose,” Sheertex is revolutionizing a space in fashion that has been dormant for far too long.

Living up north, winters are brutal. If I want to wear a dress or a skirt, a decent pair of pantyhose are an absolute non-negotiable. But, here’s the thing: I absolutely hate pantyhose. Despite the endless fashion bloggers who put together insanely cute outfits that include stockings, there is something about them that read as “not comfortable” and “on my way to church with my grandma.”

It also doesn’t help much that I am a tall gal, so regular-length tights almost always make me feel sucked in both vertically and horizontally. While all of that is seriously enough to deter me from ever wearing pantyhose again in my adult life and just freezing my ass off in the winter in the name of fashion, the worst part of wearing pantyhose is that they run, rip, and snag.

If I had a dollar for every time I put a run in a fresh-out-of-the-pack pair of pantyhose, I’d be on a yacht with Rihanna right now. Once a pair of stockings have a run in them, even after you employ every possible Pinterest remedy, they still manage to run like Usain Bolt in both directions, therefore becoming total garbage.

As the weather started to dip low, I decided that I wanted to give the winter and mini skirt look another go without sending myself into hypothermia. When searching the internet for stockings for women who are above 5-foot-2, the ever-knowing social media ads eventually presented me with Sheertex. At first, they looked like your average, run of the mill pantyhose. After diving deeper into their website and tumbling down a black hole internet search of people trying to destroy them, I reached out to the brand to get my hands on a pair of these tough-as-nails tights.

Sheertex was founded just a few years ago in 2017. At the time, founder Katherine Homuth was tired of running through pairs of pantyhose like squares of toilet tissue. It is one of those products that are disposable but really don’t have to be — and are that way due to poor design, not necessity. Homuth decided to change that. She set out on a year and a half of research and development to figure out how to turn ballistic material into lightweight, breathable stockings that don't shred when a feather brushes up against them.

Despite being told that the process would be like “making lemonade out of peanuts,” Homuth was able to do exactly that and Sheertex was born. The brand now produces a proprietary knit material that is the foundation for the world's strongest pantyhose.

Prior to the pair of Sheertex arriving, I purposely saved a handful of outfits that I thought would go perfectly with them. As soon as I unpackaged them, I wasted no time getting well acquainted with the texture. I watched a few videos of people trying their very best to rip them apart, and so, inspired by their efforts but also not wanting to totally rip them before wearing, I unboxed the stockings and gave them a good tug. My first impression was that they were incredibly soft and felt pretty luxurious. I requested their bestselling sheer stockings and, despite what I’d describe as vigorous pulling, the tights didn’t even ripple. I was already impressed.

With three planned outfits ready to go for a spin, I gave these tights a try. My first impression when wearing them was how comfortable they are. The brand offers their tights in three heights, as well as sizes that go up to 2/3 extra large. This is music to my very long body. The length of the pantyhose offered plenty of room for me to have the high-waisted effect while not creating that squished midsection feeling. They were honestly as comfortable as a pair of cotton leggings, which is astounding as pantyhose are notoriously uncomfortable.

When I slid them on for the first time, I subconsciously pulled them on with the most delicate movements as I am traumatized from my past pantyhose experiences. But, by my third outfit, I was able to pull them on with the same level of haste as I would a pair of sweats or jeans, and they remained intact.

I will comment on the fact that, since these are literally the highest quality tights I have ever worn, the price reflects that. But just like a really great bra that actually holds your boobs in place, or a set of gold hoops that won’t turn your earlobes green, they are worth the investment.

These stockings did not cause any of the normal pantyhose woes. My midsection didn’t feel like an overly stuffed kielbasa, the top of the pantyhose didn’t roll down to create an unflattering stocking hula hoop around my waist, and they did not rip in the middle of the day due to basic human functions. Most importantly, I felt like my fashion Instagram influencer outfit inspo was finally achieved.



Despite what we have been conditioned to believe, pantyhose should not be disposable. They can last for more than a 24-hour period of time, and they can be as comfy as your favorite pair of leggings. I haven’t worn stockings by choice since I was a kid with pigtails, ruffle socks, and Mary Jane shoes, but Sheertex has totally transformed my outlook on pantyhose.

