Dress for the Cause this October for Life Saving Breast Cancer Research

Breast Cancer Society of Canada announces new Pin Your Pink Campaign for 2021

Dress for the Cause & Pin Your Pink

Research Matters. Create a personalized digital pink ribbon or purchase a physical one at a participating retailer to support life-saving breast cancer research.

SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) today announced its annual Dress for the Cause campaign as well as the addition of their new ‘Pin Your Pink’ ribbon initiative. Both campaigns are running nationally throughout October in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Driven by their vision to end breast cancer, BCSC has funded ground-breaking research in Canada since 1991. In 1998, Dress for the Cause was established to help get Canadian companies, schools, and organizations involved in the cause. Since the inception of Dress for the Cause, participation has grown to over 60,000 people annually and overall funds raised to date are just over $10 million dollars.

For 2021, BCSC has introduced the Pin Your Pink Ribbon as a new way for participants to Dress for the Cause:

“Whether you buy a pink ribbon from a participating retailer to pin on your clothes or create and download a personalized digital ribbon, you can help support life-saving breast cancer research,” says Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Society of Canada. “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer. We invite all Canadians to Dress for the Cause and Pin Your Pink during International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

HOW TO GET INVOLVED – VISIT DRESSFORTHECAUSE.CA TO:

Create and download a virtual Pin Your Pink ribbon Order a free Pin Your Pink Kit which includes a box and ribbons for your workplace or office and collection donations Register to organize a Dress for the Cause fundraiser in your community. Here is a list of 65 ways you can fundraise for the cause.



2021 Dress for the Cause & Pin Your Pink sponsors include: Cleo, Callia, The Optimity Health Rewards App, Policaro Group, MCM, Windspeaker and The Weather Network.

Visit dressforthecause.ca to register and to create and download your personal digital ribbon. Follow the Breast Cancer Society of Canada on social media, and use #PinYourPink & #DressfortheCause to encourage others to participate and donate.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER SOCIETY OF CANADA (BCSC)

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) is a registered, national, non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. BCSC raises money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast cancer. For more information, please visit bcsc.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Logan Kazimer

Harmony Marketing

lkazimer@harmonymarketing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c55b5e0f-68cc-42d4-a250-a964f0108517



