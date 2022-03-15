You can dress like 'Bridgerton' with this shoe collaboration

Photo credit: Netflix

If you can't get enough of Bridgertonstyle, then this latest launch is for you. The hit Netflix series has teamed up with designer shoe label Malone Souliers on a 14-piece capsule collection of shoes inspired by key looks from the show.



The capsule is filled with jacquards, shimmering satins, dramatic feathered plumes and ball-worthy embellishments in Malone Souliers’ signature silhouettes for both men and women.



“I’m a huge fan of Bridgerton,” explains creative director and founder Mary Alice Malone. “It revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking. This partnership has been fascinating from a design perspective, allowing us to embrace the pop and unabashed splendour of Regency fashion.”

“The fashion aesthetic caught my eye in the first episode,” she tells us. “The outfits are so regal and romantic, sophisticated and elegant. It's opulent, colourful, and so much fun. Bridgerton brings this joyful and bright twist on Regency style, making it fun to dress up again.”

Photo credit: Courtesy

The independent shoe brand is recognised for its feminine shapes and high-heeled designs, making it a perfect partner for the hit Netflix show.

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

SHOP THE CAPSULE

“Bridgerton revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking. It was the perfect opportunity to bring together our unconventional approach to the traditional cordwainer's craft with Bridgerton's decadent take on fashion. Much like the series, the collection captures the luxurious, aspirational and daring nature of Bridgerton. Our customers and fans of the show will see this in the collection’s lush colour palette, deep tones, vibrant patterns and dramatic embellishments.”

Photo credit: Courtesy

TV company Shondaland (which worked alongside Netflix to create the show) loved the brand's aesthetic and thought it would make the perfect fit for the Bridgerton-focused collection.

“From the very beginning, we at Shondaland approached Bridgerton through a modern and innovative lens, and our approach to the series’ Regency fashion reflects this perspective,” says Sandie Bailey, chief design and digital media officer at Shondaland. “Similarly, Malone Souliers’ daring approach to shoemaking and design is what drew us to this partnership, and we hope fans are as excited as we are for this collection.”

Story continues

Photo credit: Netflix

Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons three and four, following the success of its debut series which first aired in December 2020 – and season two is set for release next week.

The Bridgerton x Malone Souliers collection is available to shop now.

Photo credit: Netflix

You Might Also Like