How to Dress Like an Aquarius

Water bearers, this one's for you!

Aquarians are not a water sign (they're actually fixed air, thank you very much)—but their sign is the water bearer, which is representative of life-giving. They're independent, trendsetting, creative, larger-than-life, funky, and just plain cool. Their style is marked by color, patterns, and a touch of weirdness for good measure. You can look to your Aquarius friends and family as trendsetters who beat to their own drum regardless of what's "trendy," with plenty of personality in their looks.

If you're thinking of upgrading your style as an Aquarius or want to help inspire an Aquarius to unleash their true personality through their outfit choices, this is for you.

Colorful Basics

Take a basic outfit and add color and coolness—that's the Aquarius way! Even the jeans have a little something extra, thanks to the contrast at the bottom, and there are surprising pops of color throughout.

Lots of Red

Red is one of Aquarius' favorite colors, and with good reason—it's statement-making and surprising, funky and cool and larger than life (just like them). Lean in by pairing a top and bottom in slightly different red hues.

Statement Pieces

Aquarians can be amazing trend-setters, which means they can pull off an outfit that maybe no one else can. If you're going to do two contrasting patterns, just make sure there's a common thread between the two (green, in this case).

A Little Groovy

If you're familiar with "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," you'll know that the Aquarius sign became popular in the '60s—so the sign can be associated with groovy, flower-child-inspired colors and textures. Like this!

Patterns on Patterns

If an intense pop of color isn't your style, you can soften it a bit through a pattern (in this case, red and white zebra stripes) and neutral accessories. It still looks cool, it's just a bit more subtle.

Mean Green

Aquarians love to stand out—both because they're trendsetters and also because they love having eyes on them—and a statement dress is the perfect way to do both. This styling still has a little '60s softness, too.

Loud Coats

Speaking of having all eyes on them: Getting a cool, groovy, funky coat (bonus if you don't wear pants!) is exactly the right move for an Aquarius who's hoping to be the most talked about person in the room.

Blue Hues

Blue is another of Aquarius' signature colors—hello, water bearer sign!—and this takes it up a notch with multiple shades of blue in one outfit. Yellow is also one of the Aquarius' colors, and there's just a hint of it in the shoe.

Wild Shoes

If you've got a weird, kind of wild style (see also: shoes made out of deflated balloons), the Aquarius will find a way to make it work. And they'll find the exact dress to make it work.

Cool Textures

Red leather isn't necessarily for everyone, but it is for an Aquarius. This would work in place of a more neutral dress or even a skirt suit—just make sure it fits perfectly, then strut your stuff.

A Touch of Yellow

If you'd like to start using statement colors in your wardrobe but it all feels very intimidating, start with a bag. This low-lift style is still daring and fun, but it's not scary (and yellow goes with a lot of colors).

Pops of Turquoise

Teal and turquoise—brother and sister to blue—are also considered Aquarius' signature colors. Getting the color in an accessory or two is the best way to sneak some dimension into your wardrobe.

Color-Blocking

When color is your thing, lean in. Experiment with color matching, and don't be afraid to match your favorite colors together. When done right, it can still be work-appropriate!

Quirky Fun

Believe it or not, Aquarians can have a sensitive, moody side (which often gets overlooked in favor of their larger-than-life personalities), so bringing in color but still keeping some of that soft heaviness in the jacket is still very on brand.

Flower Child

It's groovy and eye-catching: This dress is made for the Aquarius. (Tone it down with a black blazer and matching bag if this feels like too much.)

