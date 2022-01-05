Dreamy estate listed in Missouri comes with cottages, a theater and... a dog facility?
Huge homes on the real estate market tend to hide more than a few surprises within their walls. Crazy things like hidden tube slides, strange artwork or even stripper poles.
But what about an entire dog care facility?
And no, we’re not talking about a small puppy kennel or a cute little dog run for your chihuahua named Crumbles — we’re talking a huge, PetSmart-looking facility, something that this massive estate on the market in Wentzville, Missouri has.
That is, of course, if you have $11.2 million to spare.
The private estate sits on 125 acres, surrounded by lush rolling hills, stocked lakes and endless views. It’s composed of an 8,000-square-foot main stone house, two guest cottages, a barn and “a custom octagonal Kennel/possible club house,” the listing on Realtor.com says.
While the facility is pretty impressive, the rest of the main house is pretty out-of-this-world as well.
High end features include:
Stone flooring
Chef’s kitchen
Butler’s pantry
In-ground pool
Huge primary suite
There is also a pretty spectacular entertainment setup with a home theater that gives off some serious Disney vibes.
Not to mention the fact that the dog care facility comes with an office and lounging areas.
While it may not be as crazy as slides hidden inside walls, it is a real treat for Fido and friends.
Wentzville is about 40 miles northwest of St. Louis.
