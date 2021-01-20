‘Our dreams have been stolen’: Tunisia’s youth lead chaotic protests against a battered economy and police brutality

Borzou Daragahi
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Security forces clash with protesters in Tunis&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Security forces clash with protesters in Tunis

(AFP via Getty Images)

The north African nation of Tunisia has been rocked by days of raucous protests by young people frustrated over years of economic stagnation, police brutality and months of lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unrest has led to at least 632 arrests and days of confrontations between police and protesters, stretching from the most famous street of Tunis to hardscrabble hinterland towns such as Kasserine and Gafsa. No deaths have been reported, but there have been injuries and property damage.

The aims of the protests, which have mostly taken place at night, remain unclear. No one appears to be leading them and none of the country’s major political parties have endorsed them, though some labour leaders endorsed vague calls by protesters for economic change and human rights, while civil rights groups have voiced support for their demands to hold police accountable.

Anger over economic woes and perceived abuses by security forces had been building for monthsEPA
Anger over economic woes and perceived abuses by security forces had been building for monthsEPA

The protests coincide with the 10th anniversary of the month-long revolution that toppled the country’s longtime dictator, Zine al-Abedine Ben Ali. His demise, sparked by a fruit vendor’s self-immolation on 17 December 2010 in the town of Sidi Bouzid, initiated a new era of political freedoms but failed to improve the country’s economy. Tunisia suffers from anemic growth, festering youth unemployment, and stagnant wages.

Anger over economic woes and perceived abuses by security forces had been building for months before the current protests. Images of police stuffing rowdy youths into vans following a 9 January football match in Tunis outraged many and evoked memories of abuses under Ben Ali.

Then violence erupted in Siliana, an agricultural town southwest of Tunis, after a video posted online showed security forces violently reprimanding a shepherd whose flock had entered the premises of a government building.

The beginning of the protests also coincided with a severe 4pm nationwide curfew – beginning on the revolution’s 14 January anniversary – that was announced to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The curfew effectively cancelled a series of marches and protests planned by the families of Ben Ali’s victims.

“There were a series of triggers that added up,” said Fadil Aliriza, editor-in-chief of Meshkal, a Tunisian news website.

“There is a sense that there are social and economic issues that haven’t improved, but have gotten worse in terms of inequality, job prospects and inflation,” he said, “But you are also seeing parts of the police state in action. Slowly, we’ve seen police and security forces going back to their role of being used to manage and keep down poor Tunisians.”

Hichem Mechichi, who became prime minister in September, said he would work with other officials to give a voice to frustrated youth in the coming days. He also described the protesters as “delinquents, mostly minors, who have committed these acts to sow total chaos in the country”.

However, in accounts given to news agencies, protesters have complained of continuing economic despair, compounded by the impact of Covid-19, and blamed those in power for the problems that afflict the country’s population of 12 million.

“The powers-that-be have stolen our dreams,” one Tunis youth told the daily newspaper La Presse. “We have no work and our diplomas are no longer worth anything.”

    Calgary will not host the world snowboard and freestyle championship next month. The international governing body of skiing (FIS), Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard have abandoned plans to hold the championship Feb. 24 to March 14. Calgary would have been a substitute host for the championship, originally scheduled to be held in China as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Uncertainty over international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason to stop pursuing an event that would have brought roughly 500 athletes to Calgary. “Over the past few weeks, our teams have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including FIS, along with our generous corporate and government partners at all levels," Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge said Wednesday in a statement. "At the end of the day — after reviewing all facets of the event — we simply ran out of runway to make these world championships a reality." “While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working on hosting a month-long series of international events at Canada Olympic Park, which would have included the world championship. “We were endeavouring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate," Canada Snowboard executive director Dustin Heise said. "But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will instead try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press