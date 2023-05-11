It was a double-dream deferred for the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers in the playoffs on Wednesday night, each with a chance to close out their series and earn a spot in the Eastern Conference finals in their sport, but neither getting the needed victory.

The two South Florida teams had rocketed from the obscurity of No. 8 seeds to win 12 of the past 13 playoff games between them this spring.

That meant each was due a stumble, perhaps.

We have thought that before as the winning continued, but Wednesday came that stumble, both on the home ice in Sunrise, and concurrently on the hardwood at Madison Square Garden..

The Panthers lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, denied what would have been the first four-game sweep in franchise history but still comfortably up at 3-1 entering their Game 5 in Toronto Friday night. The Panthers avoided what would have been only their second shutout all season when Sam Reinhart scored with 7:46 left.

The Heat lost xxx-xx at the New York Knicks but still lead 3-2 with a chance to clinch in Game 6 at home Friday night. Miami shot terribly and was especially abysmal on three-point attempts, making only X of XX.

The postseason history of the two sports suggests the Panthers and Heat still are in good shape and very likely to advance to the conference finals.

In NHL history teams ahead in a series 3-0 are 199-4, advancing 98.1 percent of the time. When those teams lose and are up 3-1 as Florida is now their win ratio is still 302-32, or 90.4 percent. (Then again, that was the supposedly enviable position Boston enjoyed in the previous series -- then the Panthers won three in a row.)

This is only the second time Florida has ever led a series 3-1, and they won that first one vs. Boston in the first round in ‘96.

In NBA history teams with a 3-0 lead advance 95.1 percent of the time, but teams that then lose and are up 3-2 like Miami is now their win-likelihood dips to 84.9 percent (191-34). When it’s 3-2 the way this series is, with a Game 6 at the leading team but Game 7 away, the advance likelihood to win the series is 81.8 percent (18-4).

The Heat has led a playoff series 3-2 11 times before and is 9-2 advancing including the last eight times in a row.

So neither Panthers nor Heat fans should be especially nervous. Not right ow, at least. (Check back if the next games are lost, too.)

The Eastern Conference finals still a win away for both has a very different historic weight for each.

The Heat has been there, done this. A lot. Miami seeks its 10th trip to the conference finals. Six have led to the NBA Finals and three to championships.

The Panthers have reached the ECF once. Ever. It was way back in 1996, in the franchise’s fourth season of existence.

Toronto scored 3:28 into the second period when William Nylander’s tip-in trickled past Sergei Bobrovsky and slowly over the goalline on a power play, with Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen in the penalty box. Florida had gone the entire previous game with no penalties and no advantage given, but when that streak ended Wednesday, it hurt.

That scant 1-0 score held into the third period, one team looking for a sweep, the other simply for life.

Toronto was up 2-0 on Mitchell Marner’s goal. Reinhart made the horn blast on a night of not much to cheer for Cats fans, but Florida could not send it to overtime and saw its postseason streak end at six straight wins.

In New York, Miami led by as many as 10 points and the Knicks by 19, but NYJ got back init with anm 18-2 run to start the second quarter and got 38 points from Jalen Brunson.

Panthers fans still in the arena were chanting, “Go, Heat go!” after their game had ended but with Miami still fighting for the win in New York as the fans followed the ate hoops action on their phones.

The were twice disappointed.