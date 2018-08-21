Dreams do come true: Marshawn Lynch gets his own Skittles pack

Marshawn Lynch finally got his own Skittles pack. (Skittles)

There are few loves purer in this world than the one Marshawn Lynch has for Skittles.

And if you’re head of marketing at Skittles, why not take advantage? Last year, Lynch distributed the treat to fans in his hometown of Oakland, California, and earlier in 2018, he shared the new Sweet Heat variety with a senior living facility.

Tuesday, the 32-year-old Oakland Raiders running back announced he finally is getting a Skittles pack with his face on it. Because somehow, this wasn’t already a thing.

“Mama, we did it!” the ever-jubilant Lynch says. “My face is on this pack of Skittles. This is dope.”





You can enter for a chance to win the “share size” Marshawn Pack at marshawnpack.com.

Or perhaps the joy of watching a man nicknamed Beast Mode bury himself in candy is enough to get you through the day.

