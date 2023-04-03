Dreamland: everything there is to know about Lily Allen’s new Sky show

Dreamland, a new comedy based on Sharon Horgan’s award-winning short Morgana Robinson’s Summer, and starring Lily Allen in her TV acting debut, will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in just a couple of days and we can’t wait.

Given that just about everything Horgan touches is brilliant, heart-breaking and hilarious we have our fingers crossed that the six-part series is going to be another scorcher. Plus, as it is set in Margate at the peak of summer, we’re more than open to being transported away from the current April showers, and to the buzzing English seaside town during the warmest days of the year. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming show.

What’s it about?

Dreamland is about what happens when a bunch of old friends come together for a baby shower during a sun-drenched British summer.

Lily Allen stars as Mel, who is a bit less girly and a bit more pessimistic than some of her old gang. She suddenly pops up again for the baby shower of her sister Trish (Freema Agyeman) who is pregnant with her third child. For some reason – which neither the synopsis nor the trailer make apparent – her appearance massively upsets the apple cart and so the drama begins.

The new show is being billed as a “dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships” as well as motherhood – and there are few writers better suited to create such a show than Horgan. She made the BAFTA nominated TV series Bad Sisters, which delved into the relationship of five sisters in Ireland, as well as the BAFTA-winning Motherland, which opened up the topic of middle class motherhood.

Who is in it?

Allen plays the lead Mel, in her first major on-screen role. The British singer does come from acting stock (she’s the daughter of Keith Allen and is the sister of Game of Throne’s Alfie Allen), and made her theatre debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2021 (and was Olivier nominated for it). She will also be returning to the West End in The Pillowman later this year. She has had a few comeos in films over the years, such as in the 1998 film Elizabeth which her mum co-produced, but, this is her first major foray into acting. And by the sounds of it, she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Speaking to Sky she said that during rehearsals “there was such a good vibe and energy and I had never experienced anything like it. And then I was like, oh yeah, it’s because it’s nearly all women. But on the other hand, it’s my first TV job so I don’t have anything else to compare it to. But I can tell you that I had an amazing time and have made some lasting relationships.”

Freema Agyeman, who is best known for playing Doctor Who’s companion Martha Jones from 2007 to 2008, plays Trish, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Agyeman’s real-life husband, plays Trish’s partner Spence. “He is such a joker!” said Agyeman about working with her husband. “I probably spend the most time off set with him as we both love a tequila and a dance. It’s so important for me to feel comfortable with the people who I play love interests with and have banter! We came at this freshly and I felt like I was in a safe environment to play and explore.”

Fellow cast members include Gabby Best (who starred in Channel 4’s Cheap Cheap Cheap and who was part of the writing team) who plays another sister, Clare, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Blithe Spirit) who plays yet another sister Leila. Then they are joined by their mum, who is played by Olivier award-nominated Frances Barber, and their nan, who is played by Scottish actor Sheila Reid, who most recently starred in Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys. Emma Jane Unsworth, who wrote 2014 novel Animals, is the series’ showrunner.

What was Morgana Robinson’s Summer?

Morgana Robinson’s Summer was a 2017 short written by Horgan about a heavily pregnant woman, also called Trish, who invites her friends and sisters to Margate for her baby shower.

The party games and frivolities quickly turn sour as secrets come slipping out. Super-talented Horgan, who can do no wrong, delivered another humdinger: the short won a BAFTA in 2018. It was directed by MJ Delaney, who has since directed several episodes of Ted Lasso – winning an Emmy for one of the second season episodes.

What is Dreamland?

Dreamland is not only a jolly headline for Horgan’s new show: it is in fact a “seaside entertainment sensation” in Margate that’s open for the spring and summer season and has been running in one form or another since the 1870s.

There are roller coasters, pinball machines, and a maze as well as gigs and DJs shows, musical theatre performances, interactive art exhibitions, food vendors and dance classes. Basically, a perfect fun, chaotic backdrop for Horgan’s latest explosive family drama.

Dreamland is set to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on April 6