Dreaming of a white Christmas in B.C.? This could be your year

If a white Christmas is on your wish list there is a good chance you will not be disappointed.

It might even be a perfect one.

According to Environment Canada, if there is at least two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, then it's officially a white Christmas. If there is also snow in the air at any point during the day, then the weather agency deems it a perfect Christmas.

"In terms of a white Christmas, most of B.C. will still get that wish," said Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven.

Erven said most of the province, with the exception of some parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, already have snow on the ground, and lingering cold temperatures mean it will be sticking around after Santa has come and gone.

And according to Erven, there is a possibility of snow on Dec. 24 for the South Coast, which could set the stage for a snowy Christmas Day too.

Erven said a weather system "sliding down the coast" Thursday and hovering Friday has "all the right ingredients for snowfall" for this region.

"We could even see a perfect Christmas here for some of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island residents," she said.

According to weather records from the Vancouver and Abbotsford airports, the last time there was a dusting of snow on the ground at either location on Christmas Day was in 2017.

While a perfect Christmas may sound more plausible in the northern part of the province, Erven said communities north of Quesnel will actually be under a cold, dry air mass on the 25th, meaning it is not likely to snow there on that particular day.

But south of Quesnel is a different story. Erven said there is a really great chance that communities in the southern Interior, from Lillooet and Princeton to the Alberta border, will have a perfect Christmas.

While the snow might be the ideal padding for reindeer hooves on the roof, Erven said Santa and his crew should be prepared for unpredictable wind when heading toward Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

"Watch out for wind shear travelling through the Coast Mountains," Erven warned.

It might be pretty, but be prepared

A perfect Christmas does not mean perfect road conditions.

Provincial officials are reminding drivers to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions if they must travel during the upcoming holiday season.

"Road conditions can change quickly. If you must travel, check the weather and plan routes before you leave to be as prepared as possible," Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said in a government release.

As winter weather rolls across the province, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said now is the time for British Columbians to prepare for extremely cold temperatures, power outages and slick streets.

"It is imperative that we all watch the weather carefully and look out for those who are most vulnerable," said Farnworth.

Environment Canada will issue Arctic outflow warnings when extremely cold winds that can create wind chill values of –20 C or colder are forecast for six or more hours.

Check here for the latest alerts from Environment Canada and visit DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions around B.C.