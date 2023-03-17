Dreaming of cherry blossoms? Sakuraco can bring Japanese treats to your doorstep this spring.

We’re all eager to get outside at the very first glimmer of spring. Warmer weather is an invitation to go on leisurely walks, head to the dog park or have a cute picnic! In Japan, the spring season is called sakura season. It is when the gorgeous cherry blossoms bloom and enjoying traditional hanami picnics are a must. If you’re not quite ready for outdoor adventures yet, Sakuraco can help you have an adorable indoor picnic.

Shop Sakuraco

Sakuraco is a monthly authentic Japanese snack subscription box filled with traditional treats like mochi, Japanese teas, special tableware and more made from local Japanese artisans. Alongside your snacks, each box comes with a booklet of information about each item and how it pertains to Japanese culture.

To celebrate sakura season, Sakuraco has a new themed box called, “Arrival of Sakura.” Below, we break down what the box includes.

"Arrival of Sakura" Box

The "Arrival of Sakura" box from Sakuraco includes Japanese teas, special tableware and treats.

"Arrival of Sakura" celebrates the sakura, or cherry blossom, that is seen as a symbol of renewal and hope in Japanese culture. This hanami-inspired box features sweet and savory treats alongside traditional Japanese tea and tableware. Some highlights include:

Sakura Soft Chew

Sakura Shortbread Cookies

Sakura Donut Bou

Sweet Sakura Tea

Shiso Senbei

Sakura Springtime Dish

You can sign up for a one-month Sakuraco subscription for $37.50, three-month subscription for $33.50 a month, six-month subscription for $33.50 a month or opt for a 12-month subscription for $32.50 a month and save $60 total.

Shop Sakuraco

