Dreaming of a Caribbean getaway? Here are the COVID entry restrictions at popular islands

Dreaming of a Caribbean island vacation this year? It's possible – but it'll take more planning than pre-pandemic trips.

Most Caribbean destinations have reopened to international travelers, but visitors will need to be aware of their destination's COVID-19 travel restrictions before boarding their flight. Entry requirements vary across each island; some require testing, some ask for masks to be worn in public and others enforce a curfew on certain businesses. Travelers can expect the rules to be in flux as countries adjust to match the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the entry requirements for some of the most popular Caribbean island destinations.

Aruba

Arikok National Park

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? As of Feb. 3, travelers can enter with a negative antigen test taken one day prior to travel or a negative PCR test taken no more than three days prior to travel. Adult travelers are exempt from testing if they have recently recovered from the virus or can show proof of full vaccination with a booster shot administered at least seven days before arrival.

Travelers between the ages of 12 and 17 can enter without a negative test if they can show proof of a complete primary vaccination series without a booster. Travelers younger than 12 are exempt.

Visitors who have recently recovered from the virus and wish to forgo the testing requirement must show proof of recovery with a positive molecular nasal swab test taken between 10 days and 12 weeks prior to arrival and do not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

Travelers must enter proof of vaccination no more than three days before arrival. Travelers from the U.S. must use the SMART Health Card to verify their vaccination status.

What else do I need to know? All visitors spending more than 24 hours on the island must fill out an online Embarkation and Disembarkation (ED) Card immigration form to enter.

Travelers must fill out a personal health assessment and basic information prior to entry and will need to purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Once on the island, masks are required in indoor public spaces and recommended when social distancing is difficult. Businesses not run by hotel properties are required to close by 1 a.m., and casinos must close by 2 a.m.

Late updated: Feb. 7

The Bahamas

In the Bahamas, Grand Isle Resort in Exuma fronts Emerald Bay Beach.

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? Fully vaccinated travelers and those between the ages of 2 and 11 must show a negative rapid antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. ages 12 and older must take a negative PCR test taken no more than three days prior to entry. All travelers staying longer than 48 hours, regardless of vaccination status, must take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test after arrival.

What else do I need to know? Masks are required in public spaces. Visitors must apply for a travel health visa at travel.gov.bs. Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older are also tasked with completing a daily health questionnaire during their stay.

Late updated: Feb. 7

Barbados

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? All travelers must have a negative coronavirus test (either a rapid PCR test taken no more than one day prior to arrival or a PCR test taken no more than three days prior to arrival) to enter. The test must be taken by a healthcare provider at an accredited or recognized laboratory; at-home tests are not accepted.

Unvaccinated travelers must wear a monitoring bracelet while they quarantine at an approved accommodation and take a second PCR test five days after arrival. If the test is negative, they can leave quarantine.

What else do I need to know? All travelers will need to download the “BIMSafe” app to complete a travel form at least 24 hours before arrival. The form is also available at travelform.gov.bb.

Late updated: Feb. 7

Cuba

Caribbean's best deserted beach, Cayo Jutías, Piñar del Río, Cuba

Can U.S. Tourists visit? Tourism travel from the U.S. to Cuba is prohibited, but U.S. travelers can obtain a license to visit for other reasons such as family visits or professional meetings.

​​​​​​​Late updated: Feb. 7

Dominican Republic

Casa De Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic.

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? Travelers from the U.S. do not need to test to enter, but airports will perform a random breath test on "a percentage" of passengers, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism website. Passengers who show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival are exempt from the random testing.

Travelers must show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the past seven days to enter businesses outside of the hotels and tourism complexes. Visitors over 12 years old are advised to carry their vaccination card if they leave their resort complex.

What else do I need to know? All travelers entering on commercial flights must complete an electronic entry and exit form, also referred to as an e-ticket, to enter. Passengers will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and those who present symptoms or test positive will be sent to isolation.

In public indoor spaces and where social distancing is not possible, people are asked to distance themselves at least 6.5 feet from others and wear a face mask.

Late updated: Feb. 7

Jamaica

Doctor's Cave Beach in Jamaica opened in 1906 as one of the island's first bathing clubs.

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? U.S. travelers can enter with a negative antigen or PCR coronavirus test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Tourists will also need to apply for travel authorization within the week leading up to the trip.

What else do I need to know? Travelers who are visiting Jamaica's "resilient corridor" areas, developed for tourism and segments along the northern and southern coasts, are allowed to leave their hotels to visit approved attractions, including select restaurants and malls. Face masks and physical distancing are required in public spaces, according to the Jamaica Tourist Board's website.

​​​​​​​Late updated: Feb. 7

Puerto Rico

Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico. It means "Window Point" as the rock formation resembles a stone window that looks out to a beautiful view of the ocean behind it.

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? As of Feb. 2, travelers who can present proof of vaccination will no longer need to show a negative test to enter. Unvaccinated travelers will still need to take a negative test no more than 48 hours before departure to avoid a seven-day quarantine. If they are unable to get tested before arrival, they can take a test within their first 48 hours on the island. If the post-arrival test result is positive, they must quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated travelers who do not test before or after arrival will be subject to fines and must quarantine for seven days.

What else do I need to know? Feel free to leave your passport at home; U.S. tourists don't need one to enter. All visitors must fill out a "Travel Declaration Form" before entry. Businesses like bars and restaurants continue to operate at reduced capacities, and customers must show proof of vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR test performed by an authorized health provider within the last 48 hours to enter businesses that serve food or drinks. Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Late updated: Feb. 7

US Virgin Islands

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Buck Island in St Croix is a popular spot for tourists.

Can U.S. tourists visit? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or test to enter? Domestic travelers ages 5 and older flying into the U.S. Virgin Islands must submit a negative antigen or nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) taken within five days of travel, regardless of vaccination status.

What else do I need to know? No need for a passport if you're a U.S. citizen, but all domestic travelers 5 years old and above are required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal within five days of travel to get cleared for travel. All individuals ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in public.

​​​​​​​Late updated: Feb. 7

