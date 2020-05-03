'Dream Team' by the numbers: 8 absurd stats that defined USA's 1992 Olympic basketball team

The ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" will bring back the "Dream Team" in his week's episode.

The 1992 United States men's basketball team — which featured Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen — is the greatest basketball team of all time when you consider the accomplishments.

The memories are still real from the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, but it's the numbers that do this team even more justice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is a by-the-numbers-look at the "Dream Team":

INSIDE THE 'DREAM TEAM'

Everything to know about the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team



1992 'Dream Team' by the numbers

8: Eight of the top 50 NBA scorers of all time played on the Dream Team. That list includes Karl Malone (36,928), Jordan (32,292), Patrick Ewing (24,815), Charles Barkley (23,757), Clyde Drexler (22,195), Larry Bird (21,791), David Robinson (20,790) and John Stockton (19,711).

10: When the NBA at 50 released its top 50 players of all time in 2017, a total of 10 members of the Dream Team made that list. The only players that were not on the top 50 were Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner.

15: The Dream Team roster combined for 15 NBA MVP awards. Jordan leads the way with six, but Magic Johnson and Bird were three-time MVPs. Karl Malone won the award twice, and Robinson and Barkley also won NBA MVP honors in the 1990s.

23: The members of the Dream Team combined for 23 NBA championship rings. Jordan and Pippen have six each, followed by Johnson with five and Bird with three. Robinson won two championships with the Spurs, and Clyde Drexler won a championship with the Rockets.

MORE: Did Michael Jordan really block Isiah Thomas from making 'Dream Team' roster?

43.8: The Dream Team won eight games at the 1992 Summer Olympics by an average of 43.8 points per game. Team USA beat Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game – their smallest margin of victory in the Olympics.

Story continues

51.5: Team USA won six games at the Tournament of Americas by an average of 51.5 points per game leading up to the Olympics. That included a 136-57 blowout against Cuba in the qualifying opener on June 28, 1992.

117: The 12 players on the Dream Team combined for 117 NBA All-Star Game appearances. Jordan and Malone led the way with 14 appearances each over their entire careers.

118.9: In 14 international games, the Dream Team averaged 118.9 points per game and never scored less than 100 points in a single game.

'Dream Team' roster

Here is the complete roster of USA's 1992 Olympic men's basketball team: