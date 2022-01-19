'A dream of mine': Clinton Unka runs for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election

Clinton Unka is running for MLA in the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection. (Submitted by Clinton Unka - image credit)

Clinton Unka of the Deninu K'ue First Nation is running in the upcoming Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection to represent Ndilo, Dettah, Łutselk'e and his home community of Fort Resolution.

"I feel that it's the right time and I have the support. It is something that's always been a dream of mine," said Unka.

He has been involved in politics since he was young and has experience in federal politics. He currently recruits northern and Indigenous people to work within the territorial government.

Unka said he'll campaign on issues including affordable housing, home buyer assistance, education, mental health and addictions, community-based healing, Internet access and responding to the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm really running for the people. I am running for their issues. I'm running to protect identities for all of these communities to ensure that they have the best accessible voice to represent them," he said.

Unka is running against five other candidates — Ernest Betsina, Mary Rose Sundberg, Richard Edjericon, Nadine Delorme and Steve Norn — in the byelection.

If elected, Unka said he will focus on improving healthcare access in small communities, in light of the "harsh" impact of COVID-19 on smaller communities, which often have less access to testing.

Unka has a bachelor's degree in political science from Carleton University with a focus on Canadian and Indigenous issues — knowledge, he said, that that will serve him well as an MLA.

Unka served as a page for the Canadian Senate, the first Indigenous person to do so, he said.

He was mentored by the likes of Ethel Blondin-Andrew, the first Indigenous woman to be elected to the Parliament of Canada and former senator Nick Sibbeston.

Unka was part of Katimavik and volunteered in French-speaking communities where he became fluent.

He attended numerous political conferences on policy, youth issues and a United Nations conference against racism.

"I think it's important to have that voice as well…. I've always been actively interested in politics, being the Young Liberals representative for the Western Arctic and sitting on the national executive for the Liberal Party of Canada," he said.

During his time in Ottawa, Unka said he was able to mentor other youth in the page program, bring his perspective as an Indigenous youth from the N.W.T. and meet three prime ministers.

Unka worked with a senator from Quebec before returning to the territory.

"The North is my home," he said.

Although he can't campaign door-to-door, Unka said he wants to connect with voters in the constituency about what they need from their MLA.

"I love to talk on the phone. I'm one of those people that if you text me, I will call you," he laughs.

"I will listen. I will take your concerns, I will listen to your stories. I want to know how I can do this the best way I can," he said.

Voters living in Ndilǫ, Łútselk'e, Fort Resolution or Dettah, have until Jan. 29 to go to the Elections N.W.T. website and register to vote.