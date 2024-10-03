‘It’s my dream’: Jacob Bethell on his hopes to play Test cricket for England

Jacob Bethell in action for England against Australia last month. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

A white-ball homecoming awaits Jacob Bethell but the England newcomer has outlined what “has always been” his dream: to play Test cricket.

It is a refrain heard from most cricketers but carries weight when spoken by a 20-year-old thriving in the lucrative shorter forms. Bethell, who was born and raised in Barbados, has been named in the limited-overs squad to tour the Caribbean in October and November, having debuted in ODIs and T20Is against Australia this summer. The left-handed batter was at his most impressive in England’s T20 win at Cardiff, his 24-ball 44 including some brutal hitting against the opposition’s premier bowler, Adam Zampa.

Related: Chris Woakes: ‘Yes, I need to get better away from home. But my home record is bloody good’

“It’s nice to tick off two of them but the best one’s yet to come hopefully,” said Bethell. “Test cricket has always been my dream and I know it’s taken a different shape in the last three years but, definitely, that’s still my dream, to play Test cricket for England.”

After impressive turns in this year’s T20 Blast and Hundred, Bethell has yet to establish a red-ball record of serious note with Warwickshire. Eleven County Championship appearances this year brought 466 runs at 31.06, while his left-arm spin returned seven wickets at 69.42.

“I definitely made my role clearer this year in the white-ball stuff, but at the minute I’m still very adaptable in red ball,” Bethell said. “I haven’t really found a place where I’ve gone, ‘Right, this feels like home in terms of a place in the batting order’. But I think that could be anywhere from opening to batting No 7. Especially with bowling off-spin, I’m hoping that I can get into a team being a genuine all-rounder.”

Reflecting on his first outings as an international cricketer, Bethell admitted pleasure at finding “a level that I didn’t feel uncomfortable at”. He added: “Especially with the bat, I felt really at home so it kind of reaffirmed that I was ready for it and ready for what’s to come.”

What’s to come is a trip back home for Barbados-born Bethell, where England will play three matches on their upcoming tour. “All my friends have already bought tickets,” said Bethell, who joked about a potentially hostile reception but expects a warm welcome.

“I’m hoping I don’t get booed too much as I’ve seen Steve Smith in his last few games and every time he walks out to bat it’s like the end of the world. I’m only saying that as a joke. There’s a whole lot of support coming around.”