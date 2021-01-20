Dream Industrial REIT Announces Over $465 Million of High-Quality Acquisitions in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., and $225 Million Equity Offering

Dream Industrial REIT
·13 min read

This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”, “DIR”, or the “Trust”) today announced an update on its capital deployment and financing activity.

ROBUST ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Since the end of Q3 2020, the Trust has closed, waived conditions, or is currently in exclusive negotiations on over $465 million of high-quality acquisitions across its target markets in Canada, Europe and the U.S. The acquisitions comprise 20 assets totalling 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”), with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of seven years and a weighted average going-in capitalization rate (“cap rate”) of 4.75% with growth potential from intensification, rent mark-to-market and lease-up of vacancy. One property in Montreal has significant excess land, which provides an opportunity to add over 220,000 square feet of prime logistics space in the near term. In addition, these acquisitions have over 100,000 square feet of high-quality vacant space in strong markets in Ontario and Quebec, and in-place rents are approximately 10% below market, leading to further NOI and NAV upside potential.

These acquisitions allow the Trust to add scale in its target markets with approximately $270 million of assets in Ontario and Quebec, over $180 million in Europe, and $15 million in the Midwest U.S. Out of the approximately $460 million of aforementioned acquisitions, the Trust has closed on approximately $112 million, waived conditions on $180 million, and is under contract or in exclusive negotiations on assets totalling approximately $175 million.

“These acquisitions are high quality properties that are well-suited for e-commerce use. We continue to execute on our strategy to acquire highly functional, well-located, modern logistics assets that offer strong organic growth potential and are targeted to improve our overall portfolio quality,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our local on-the-ground acquisition platforms allow us to consistently source attractive investment opportunities for the REIT. We continue to transform the company with over $620 million of acquisitions in 2020, increasing our portfolio by over 25%. Paired with our access to euro-equivalent debt at interest rates well below 1% currently, our capital deployment initiatives have materially improved our growth outlook for 2021 and future years.”

ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS

Since Q3 2020, the Trust has closed on five acquisitions in Europe for a gross purchase price totalling approximately €72 million ($112 million). These acquisitions were funded with cash on hand, including proceeds from the five-year $250 million Series A unsecured debenture that closed in December 2020, which bears interest at an effective average fixed rate of approximately 0.49%, after swapping to Euros.

  • The Trust completed the previously announced acquisition of a 302,000 square foot urban logistics property in the Greater Frankfurt Area in Germany for €20 million ($32 million). The building has a clear height of 34 feet and is currently 93% occupied by five tenants in the logistics and healthcare sectors, with a WALT of approximately four years. Furthermore, there is expansion potential through development of over 40,000 square feet of additional warehouse space;

  • The Trust closed on an 86,000 square foot urban logistics property located in close proximity to Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands for approximately €10 million ($16 million). Built in 2017, the building has a clear height of 39.5 feet and is occupied by a tenant specializing in logistics for the healthcare sector, with a WALT of approximately seven years; and

  • In late December 2020, the Trust completed the acquisition of a 191,000 square foot recently built property, located near Arnhem, Netherlands for €25 million ($39 million). The high-quality distribution property has a clear height of 36 feet and is occupied by Toyota Material Handling with 10 years of term remaining on a fully indexed lease.

The Trust has waived conditions on the acquisition of six assets across North America and Europe for a total gross purchase price of approximately $181 million. The Trust expects over 80% of these assets to close in the next 30 to 60 days.

  • The Trust waived all conditions on a 527,000 square foot Class A distribution facility in the Greater Montreal Area. The property is situated on 38.4 acres of land with site coverage of 31%, offering the opportunity to increase the property’s footprint by approximately 221,000 square feet. The asset is 100% occupied by three tenants in the logistics and food & beverage sectors, with a WALT of seven years and the average in-place rent over 15% below current market rent. Built in the mid-2000s and recently refurbished, the asset has 30 foot clear ceiling height and includes approximately 160,000 square feet of refrigerated space.

  • In addition, the Trust is expected to waive conditions on a brand new 140,000 square foot building located in Cincinnati. Built in 2020, the Class A distribution facility has 32 foot clear ceiling height and is in close proximity to the Amazon Prime Air hub as well as the Trust’s existing properties in the sub-market. The asset is 100% occupied.

The Trust is also currently under contract or in exclusive negotiations on approximately $175 million of acquisitions in the Trust’s target markets of Ontario and Quebec in Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. These acquisitions are expected to close in early 2021, subject to completion of due diligence.

We are excited to add high-quality properties to the portfolio which we expect will allow us to surface value in a short span of time by adding density or driving rents higher on lease roll-over,” said Alexander Sannikov, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our latest acquisition in Montreal will further enhance our near-term development pipeline. We expect the intensification to occur over two phases, with the first phase forecast to commence in 2021. We expect to achieve a yield on construction costs of over 6.5%, which would result in meaningful accretion to our net asset value. Including the intensification projects in our existing portfolio and our Las Vegas development, we expect to be in the position to commence construction on approximately 1 million square feet of high-quality logistics space in 2021.

FINANCING

The Trust announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 17,600,000 units of the Trust (“Units”) at a price of $12.80 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. (the “Underwriters”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $225 million (the “Offering”). In addition, the Trust has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,640,000 Units, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will total approximately $260 million. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand: (i) to fund acquisition and development opportunities, (ii) to repay indebtedness, and (iii) for general trust purposes.

The Trust has identified approximately $130 million of existing Canadian mortgage debt maturing in 2021 and 2022 currently bearing interest at an average rate of 3.60% which it intends to prepay to realize immediate interest cost savings. This will continue to improve the Trust’s capital structure by increasing its pool of unencumbered assets to approximately $2.0 billion (including the aforementioned acquisitions), representing 58% of the Trust’s pro forma investment properties value. Pro forma the equity offering, closing of aforementioned acquisitions, and pre-payment of the mortgages, the Trust’s unsecured debt to total debt ratio will increase to 38% from 9% as at September 30, 2020, and its secured debt to assets ratio should decline to approximately 20%, providing greater financial flexibility.

This equity offering allows us to continue to high-grade the portfolio while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet,” said Lenis Quan, Chief Financial Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “We expect our current near-term acquisition pipeline as well as the repayment of debt to fully utilize the proceeds from the equity offering. Our pro forma leverage is estimated to be in the low 30% range and we expect to retain approximately $250 million of acquisition capacity to pursue additional opportunities in our acquisition pipeline while keeping leverage in our targeted mid-to-high 30% range.

The Units will be offered by way of a shelf prospectus supplement to the Trust's base shelf prospectus dated October 11, 2019, to be filed on or about January 22, 2021 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States (“U.S.”). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the U.S., its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 172 assets (266 industrial buildings) comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release may include, among other things, the details, status and anticipated timing of closing of the acquisitions and potential acquisitions referred to in this press release; the development and expansion potential of our properties and the acquisition properties and our ability to add density to such properties; statements regarding our development and acquisition pipelines; the amount of development and redevelopment activity we anticipate undertaking in 2021 and future years; our expected yield on construction cost for developments and redevelopments and the resulting effect on our net asset value; the Trust’s intention to repay approximately $130 million of its Canadian mortgage debt; the expectation that such prepayment will realize immediate interest cost savings and improve the Trust’s capital structure by increasing its pool of unencumbered assets to approximately $2 billion and representing 58% of the Trust’s pro forma investment properties value; the Trust’s expected leverage and unsecured debt to total debt ratio pro forma the Offering referred to in this press release and anticipated debt repayments; the Trust’s expected acquisition capacity and leverage levels; the Trust’s ability to obtain new Euro-denominated debt and the estimated interest rates relating to such debt; the Trust’s materially improved growth outlook for 2021 and future years; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the anticipated timing for the closing of the Offering. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Industrial REIT’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; interest and currency rate fluctuations; competition; the risk that the Trust may not be able to obtain some or all of the Euro-denominated financing it intends to obtain, or that it may take longer than anticipated to obtain such financing, or that the interest rates for such financing may be higher than the estimated range or that the terms of such financing may be less favourable than anticipated; and the risk that there may be unforeseen events that cause the Trust’s actual capital structure, overall cost of debt and results of operations to differ from what the Trust currently anticipates. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions with respect to each of our markets, including that the general economy remains stable, the gradual recovery and growth of the general economy continues over the remainder of 2021, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for and availability of acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate, the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt, the timing and ability to sell certain properties remains in line with the Trust’s expectations, valuations to be realized on property sales will be in line with current IFRS values, occupancy levels remain stable, and the replacement of expiring tenancies will remain consistent. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. Dream Industrial REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Industrial REIT’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Brian Pauls

Lenis Quan

Alexander Sannikov

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

(416) 365-2365

(416) 365-2353

(416) 365-4106

bpauls@dream.ca

lquan@dream.ca

asannikov@dream.ca


Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Warriors honour Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama | More Football

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: Risers and fallers heading into Week 2

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape heading into Week 2 of the 2021 NHL season.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • The ‘worst rule in football’ isn’t wrong at all

    Why fumbling out of the end zone should result in a turnover.

  • Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

    BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski’s penalty was enough for Bayern Munich to consolidate its Bundesliga lead at the halfway stage of the season with a 1-0 win at Bavarian rival Augsburg on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s spot kick in the 13th minute was Bayern’s only reward for dominating the first half, while the visitors had to hold on in the second with Augsburg missing a host of chances —including a penalty of its own. Lewandowski scored his 22nd league goal of the season from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller both missed chances before the break, when Khedira made way for Tobias Strobl. The home side improved significantly in the second half but missed a great chance to equalize when Alfred Finnbogason – who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes before – smashed his penalty off the left post in the 76th. Benjamin Pavard conceded the spot kick for handball. Another Augsburg substitute, Fredrik Jensen, shot over from another good position shortly afterward. UNION BEATEN Bayern stayed four points clear of Leipzig, which earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Emil Forsberg’s 70th-minute strike. Forsberg had come on as a substitute 10 minutes before and capitalized on a rare lapse from Union’s defence to turn and score past Andreas Luthe. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi denied Marius Bülter an injury-time equalizer as Union failed to score for the first time in the league this season. Union dropped to sixth place after its first defeat in seven games since losing the Berlin derby 3-1 at Hertha on Dec. 4. BIELEFELD RELIEF Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at home to stay out of the relegation zone after Cologne’s late 2-1 win at last-place Schalke earlier Wednesday. Cologne remained 16th in the 18-team division with Bielefeld two points clear in 15th. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt came back to draw 2-2 at Freiburg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Is now the time to make a move for Kelly Oubre Jr.?

    Mike Barner offers up some trade ideas for Week 5 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension. The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years. Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017. He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions. Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks. RIDERS EXTEND RECEIVER JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year contract extension. Williams-Lambert was named the West Division's most outstanding rookie in 2018, posting 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-leading 62 receptions. After spending the start of 2019 with the NFL's Chicago Bears, he returned to the Riders and had five receptions for 57 yards in three games. Meanwhile, American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell opted back into their contracts with the Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. BLUE BOMBERS BRING BACK BRIGGS WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension. The six-foot-1, 211-pound native of Kelowna, B.C., returns to the Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the second round, 17th overall, of the 2014 CFL draft. The veteran linebacker was limited to just four regular-season games and three playoff contests in 2019 due to injuries after missing only three games in the first five years of his career. Briggs finished the year with three tackles — two on defence and one on special teams — and added two special-teams tackles and a defensive tackle in Winnipeg's run to the Grey Cup championship. Briggs has 20 defensive tackles and 57 more on special teams over 91 CFL games with the Bombers. ALOUETTES SIGN SEVEN CANADIANS MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed seven Canadians: defensive lineman Jean-Samuel Blanc, wide receiver Félix Faubert-Lussier, linebacker DJ Lalama, defensive lineman Bo Banner, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Dominique Termansen, as well as and defensive tackle Cameron Lawson. Blanc, from Montreal, has played 71 games over five seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 245-pound lineman led the team with 21 special-teams tackles in 2019. Faubert-Lussier played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019, catching nine passes for 102 yards and adding two special-teams tackles in 16 games. The Montrealer spent his first two CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected him in the fifth round (39th total) of the 2016 CFL draft. Lalama, a Winnipeg native, made 25 defensive tackles and eight on special teams, adding one sack and one tackle for a loss in 11 games in Montreal in 2019. Lalama started his career with the Alouettes in 2017 before joining the Blue Bombers for the 2019 season. He came back to Montreal in August 2019. Banner played 18 games with the Alouettes in 2019, registering 15 defensive tackles, nine on special teams and adding one sack. Julien-Grant played his first professional season in 2019 when he returned seven kickoffs for 112 yards, while making a catch for eight yards. Termansen made six defensive tackles and one on special teams, while recovering a fumble in nine games with the Alouettes in 2019. Lawson was selected in the second round (16th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020 after being named the OUA lineman of the year in 2019 while playing for Queen's University. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: UConn-Tennessee rivalry returns, but will it continue past 2021?

    No. 3 UConn and No. 25 Tennessee match up during an incredible Thursday night schedule.

  • Dan Hooker's sacrifice embodies human cost to fighting amid a pandemic

    Hooker won’t be home until March after fighting on Saturday. When fighters talk about sacrificing for their careers, this is what they’re talking about.

  • Michael Chiesa tops Neil Magny, calls out Colby Covington: 'Your shtick is done'

    Chiesa won by the score of 49-46, or four rounds to one, on all three official scorecards.

  • Eric Bieniemy still isn't an NFL head coach, and every excuse why falls flat

    His two predecessors are both head coaches. He's interviewed for nearly a dozen jobs. He's an ideal candidate for at least one of the remaining openings. Take your explanations elsewhere.