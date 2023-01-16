Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dream Finders Homes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$300m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$281m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Dream Finders Homes has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Dream Finders Homes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dream Finders Homes.

So How Is Dream Finders Homes' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Dream Finders Homes. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 406%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Dream Finders Homes' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Dream Finders Homes has. Given the stock has declined 48% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Dream Finders Homes does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dream Finders Homes that you might be interested in.

