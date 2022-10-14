Dream comes true for Phil Foden as Manchester City star signs new long-term deal

Andy Hampson, PA
·3 min read

Phil Foden has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 22-year-old England midfielder, a boyhood City fan and the crown jewel of the club’s modern academy system, is now committed to the Etihad Stadium outfit until 2027.

Born in Stockport, Foden has made 182 first-team appearances and scored 52 goals since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017.

He has already won 11 trophies in his burgeoning career, including four Premier League titles, and has been the PFA’s Young Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

His new deal supersedes a previous one due to expire in 2024.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” said Foden. “It’s a dream come true.

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ball boy.

“I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.”

Foden feels he owes a lot of his success to Guardiola, City’s inspirational manager.

“Amazing, unbelievable,” said Foden of the Spaniard. “I think he’s made me 10 times the player I was.

“He’s improved all aspects of my game and I’m just thankful to have him here and I’m enjoying my football with him.”

Pep Guardiola (left) and Phil Foden (right)
Pep Guardiola, left, has been a mentor for Foden (Andy Rain/PA)

Foden, who has earned 18 England caps and is poised to play a role in the upcoming World Cup, has been in fine form this season.

He has netted seven goals this term, including a first senior hat-trick in the 6-3 derby thrashing of Manchester United earlier this month.

“I don’t think anything beats it, it’s definitely been one of my favourite moments in my career,” said Foden.

“This year I’ve been scoring a lot more goals so hopefully I can keep going in that direction.”

Phil Foden celebrates scoring against Manchester United
Foden scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Foden is seen as a natural for a central playmaking role but he has also proved highly effective in attacking roles across the front line.

He said: “At the moment I enjoy playing off the right and left. My preferred position is obviously midfield but I can do those other jobs as well.

“It’s just nice to know I can play different positions and do a job for the team.”

City have high hopes for the future with Foden.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special.

“We feel he can progress further and become even better. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world.”

Latest Stories

  • Phil Foden signs new Manchester City contract until 2027

    Foden’s previous Etihad contract set to expire in 2024

  • Liverpool are still our main rivals, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

    The Merseysiders trail City by 13 points ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

  • N'Golo Kante suffers injury 'setback' and will reportedly miss World Cup

    Kante, the superhuman midfielder who helped power France to a 2018 World Cup triumph, will reportedly miss three months.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'exhausted' and questions the life she lives

    "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work." It was the controversial soundbite heard around the country. And on this week's episode of The Kardashians, viewers got an inside look at how Kim Kardashian initially reacted to the backlash following the clip going viral back in March. On the phone with her mother Kris Jenner, Kim stated, "I'm, like, mortified. I don't know what to do, because I, obviously, it's all my fault, because, you know." During her confessional in the episode, Kim reiterated the apology she issued back in March as she stated, "When I made that statement, it wasn't a blanket statement towards all women. Like, as if I didn't think women work hard or respect the work they do because I see it every day," said Kim. "The most important people in my life, that have shaped my life, and shaped my career, and helped me get to where I am today, are all women. So I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I'm so sorry." While Kris told Kim it wasn't her fault, because "people misunderstood" where she was coming from, Kim was still feeling helpless as she asked her sister Khloé Kardashian, "It never ends. Will it end?" Khloé told Kim, "No. It won't end until, I don't even want to say, until we end. It will never end, babe. But guess what? We are built for this." "I don't know if I am anymore," replied Kim.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross can’t wait to turn 50: 'I have always loved getting older'

    The "Black-ish" star is stepping into her 50s with wisdom.

  • SpaceX capsule leaves Space Station, to bring 4 astronauts back to Earth

    The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA departed the orbiting outpost on Friday to begin their flight back to Earth, capping a science mission of nearly six months. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT) to embark on a return flight expected to last nearly five hours. Live video showing the capsule drifting away from the station as the two vehicles soared high over the North Atlantic was shown on a NASA webcast of the undocking.

  • Pep Guardiola still expects Liverpool to challenge Man City for title despite slow start

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed Liverpool remains his side's main challenger for the Premier League title despite their slow start to the season.

  • Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league

    REIMS, France (AP) — Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations. Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet held leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week. Reims said in a statement that Garcia was fired “in view of the results, which fell short of the expected goals, and in order to protect the best interests of the institution." Deputy coach William Still has been appo

  • Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

    Barcelona’s players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league. Barcelona said Friday that it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist’s logo in the form of an owl silhouette. “Spotify has given this privileged space on the jersey as part of the framework of the partnership with the Club, just one of the actions that both brands are putting into place to offer innovative experiences for football fans, as well as helping to reach new audiences through music,” Barcelona said in a statement Friday.

  • Barcelona to wear rapper Drake’s logo on Clasico shirts vs Real Madrid

    The shirt will celebrate Drake’s achievement of becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify

  • The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'

    It has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants, but there's most likely a new wave on the way.

  • Retreating Russian troops are arming Ukraine with modern T-90 tanks as Putin's army digs 60-year-old armor out of storage, Ukraine's military says

    Russian forces have been forced to pull obsolete, Soviet-era tanks from storage to compensate for the losses of modern equipment in battle.

  • 'The Godfather' turns 50: Why Frank Sinatra loathed the novel, told author Mario Puzo to 'choke'

    As "The Godfather" marks its 50th anniversary, here's the story behind why Frank Sinatra voiced displeasure with Mario Puzo's book and planned film.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2