A ‘dream come true’ for NC State’s Thomas brothers in the Wolfpack’s win over Syracuse

There was a lot happening during N.C. State’s 41-17 win over Syracuse Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2) exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, tying the 28 points they scored in the second quarter against Furman earlier this season. They held the Orange rushing attack in check, just 170 yards on the ground for the league’s top rushing team.

Ricky Person Jr. scored a rushing touchdown in the first half, the first rushing touchdown by a running back in six games. Zonovan Knight took a kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight game, and even he couldn’t believe Syracuse kicked the ball to him after what he did to Wake Forest last weekend.

N.C. State is one win away from another nine-win season and being perfect at home, all that made possible by a dominating performance over the Orange (5-6, 2-5). Lost in all the action was a piece of Wolfpack football history.

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of N.C. States game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

The second score of the day was a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Drake Thomas to put N.C. State up 14-0. In the third quarter, the Wolfpack got its final touchdown of the night, an eight yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Thayer Thomas.

It was the first time a pair of brothers scored in the same season since 1975, when Don and Dave Buckey did it. Drake, the emerging star at linebacker, and Thayer, the reliable receiver, hadn’t found the end zone in the same game since Thayer’s senior year in high school, when they both scored against Broughton High School. Drake, a full-time linebacker, was a part-time running back for Heritage High.

“As you saw tonight he’s good with the ball in his hands,” Thayer said. “I’m definitely used to seeing that on the field.”

In the second quarter, Syracuse quarterback Garret Shrader threw the ball right into the hands of Thomas. It was the third interception of the season for the 6-0, 238 pound linebacker. Once he caught it, he showed the Orange why he rushed for 280 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns as a senior. Thomas caught the ball, covering a slant pattern and cut to the right to avoid the first Syracuse defender. He made one more cut, this one clearing a path to the end zone.

Story continues

For good measure, he led the team with eight tackles, but his touchdown was a momentum changer in the second quarter.

“We needed a play on defense to get some points on the board,” Drake said after the game. “It was definitely helpful and helped us gain some momentum.”

It was the first defensive touchdown for the team this season and first career touchdown for Drake. Thayer, who finished with four catches for 80 yards, said seeing his younger brother get in the end zone was “just a special moment.”

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford (82) is hit by linebacker Devan Boykin (12) after failing to pull in a reception during the first half of N.C. States game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. N.C. State cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. (24) is also in on the defense.

After Drake’s touchdown, the brothers shared a quick moment on the sideline and got back to work. During games, Thayer told the media he likes to take a look on the field and watch Drake play defense. Thayer’s position coach, Joker Phillips, would prefer Thayer get off his feet and rest, but Thayer can’t help but marvel at Drake’s play, which has made him one of the best at his position in the ACC.

For the fifth time this season Drake led the team in tackles. His play was part of the reason N.C. State held the leading rusher in the conference, Sean Tucker, 31 yards below his average. Tucker had 105 yards versus the Pack, but 55 of those came on one carry. Banged and bruised, the N.C. State defense, the top rushing defense in the ACC, continued to uphold its end of the bargain. The defense also had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“It was really important we get in the backfield,” Thomas said. “Obviously, they have two really good runners back there who pose a threat to us, we just wanted to be disruptive as possible in the run game and the pass game.”

Done and done.

The Orange pass defense was third in the ACC coming into the game (193.7) but quarterback Devin Leary finished with 303 passing yards, hitting nine different receivers. He targeted Thayer five times, including a connection that went for 49 yards, the second longest reception of his career.

Yes, it was a huge team win for N.C. State, but it was book ended by a pair of brothers on opposite sides of the ball.

“Just thinking about where me and my brother came from,” Drake said. “This is a dream come true, to be able to make plays like that on the big stage is a great feeling.”