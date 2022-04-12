‘A dream come true.’ Kentucky’s Howard discusses WNBA goals for first year in Atlanta.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Drummond
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Dream
    Atlanta Dream
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rhyne Howard
    American basketball player
  • Terrence Clarke
    Terrence Clarke
    American basketball player (2001-2021)

Just seconds after she realized one of her basketball dreams, Rhyne Howard shook and spoke on national television, trying to communicate a situation of significant magnitude.

The former Kentucky women’s basketball player had just made history for her school one final time, becoming the first UK basketball player to ever be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Howard was taken with the top pick during Monday night’s draft — held in-person in New York City — by the Atlanta Dream, a team located just 120 miles from where Howard went to high school in Cleveland, Tennessee.

But as ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked Howard about what the moment was like, Howard could hardly put it into words.

I’m shaking right now. A sigh of relief, this is a dream come true and I’m glad … it’s real,” Howard told Rowe.

A few minutes later during her post-draft press conference with more media members, Howard still said she was shaking from the emotion of being taken with the top pick.

“I don’t even have words for it right now. Still kind of shaking, but it was super exciting,” Howard said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done, proud of myself and thankful for everyone that’s been on this journey with me and helped me to get here.”

Howard — the second all-time leading scorer in UK basketball history — will be joining an Atlanta Dream team in need of her scoring and star power.

Atlanta went 8-24 last season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018.

The upcoming season will be the first for new head coach Tanisha Wright and Dan Padover is also about to undertake his first season as the team’s general manager.

In statements released following Howard’s selection, both Wright and Padover praised their new player.

“Rhyne is a special talent with a multi-faceted skill set,” Wright said. “She has a quiet competitiveness that I love, and I think the level of play in our league will bring something special out of her which I’m really excited to see.”

“Rhyne is a versatile wing who can score the ball in a variety of ways,” Padover said, echoing similar comments he made last week prior to the draft. “Her athleticism and basketball IQ will be the backbone of her future success in this league. She’s a great kid from nearby and we think she will be a key piece for the future of this basketball team.”

What were those pre-draft conversations like between Howard and representatives from the Dream?

“They were just asking me simple questions like, ‘How do I lead?’ or ‘How do I compete? (They) asked me, ‘Could I step up to the challenge and work hard every day, whether it’s practice or games?’” Howard said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I believe in myself and I believe I can.’ I was just proving to them why I believe I’m the right fit for them.”

Given that, how will Howard measure success during her rookie season in the WNBA?

“A goal is really Rookie of the Year, but I want to be part of a winning team. That’s the end goal,” Howard said.

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy joined several members of Howard’s family — including Howard’s mother, Rhvonja “RJ” Avery — at the draft in New York City.

Howard honors Terrence Clarke on draft night

As part of Howard’s draft-night outfit, she wore a lapel pin honoring former Kentucky men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke.

Clarke played one season at Kentucky from 2020 to 2021 and was a top-rated NBA Draft prospect before dying in a car crash in April 2021.

Howard and Clarke became close friends during the time they overlapped at Kentucky, and Howard’s Twitter page features the hashtag “#LLTC5” in his honor.

“That was like my little brother, as soon as he stepped on campus we instantly clicked and ever since then we were inseparable,” Howard told Rowe about her relationship with Clarke. “Just us coming in (and) me being able to help him and just get him through his college years.”

Kentucky&#x002019;s Rhyne Howard, left, hugs her mom after being selected by the Atlanta Dream as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, left, hugs her mom after being selected by the Atlanta Dream as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Kentucky&#x002019;s Rhyne Howard, right, poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Atlanta Dream with the first overall pick Monday night in New York.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, right, poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Atlanta Dream with the first overall pick Monday night in New York.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard goes No. 1 overall in WNBA Draft

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating phone incident after Manchester United defeat at Everton

    Ronaldo apologised for ‘outburst’ after 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigate after Manchester United player appears to slap boy's phone out of his hand

    Police have begun an investigation after Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to slap a young fan's phone to the ground after his side's defeat to Everton. Footage shared by @EvertonHub on Twitter shows Ronaldo throwing his right hand towards the ground as he left the Goodison Park pitch, and what appears to be a phone bouncing out of a spectator's hand and on to the floor. The fan's mother has claimed her 14-year-old son Jake Harding was left "bruised" by the incident, which left the youngster "in complete shock".

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be