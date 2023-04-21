'Dream come true': Dodgers' Mookie Betts shines in first MLB appearance at shortstop

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts did something he’s never done in his 10-year career. The six-time All-Star played shortstop against the Chicago Cubs.

"It was like a dream come true," Betts told reporters, via ESPN. "I got drafted as a shortstop and hadn't seen it since like 2011. I'm happy we won."

Betts had missed the previous two games after his wife gave birth and was late getting to Chicago for Thursday's contest. He didn’t start the game but made an instant impact as a substitute.

In the seventh inning, Betts pinch hit for teammate Luke Williams, drilling a single and then remained at shortstop for the remainder of the game. An inning later, Betts helped turn a crucial double play as the Dodgers held on to a 6-2 victory.

"Grew up doing this, so it's not new to me," Betts said. "It's new to everyone else."

Mookie Betts turns a double play Thursday while former teammate Cody Bellinger slides in.

Betts showcased his athleticism on the double play, charging forward to grab a ground ball and swiftly stepped on second base. Next, he hurled a jump-throw to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman to end a scoring threat.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed with the defensive play, telling reporters that Betts made it look "easy and athletic."

Betts had prior experience playing second base. He was originally an infielder when he came up with the Boston Red Sox in 2014 but moved to right field with former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia holding down the keystone.

Betts has played 35 career games at second base and 20 made appearances at the position since since joining the Dodgers in 2020.

This spring, Betts alluded to wanting more infield opportunities. He wanted to expand his game after earning six Gold Gloves as an outfielder and Roberts envisioned Betts would start 40 games at second base and 110 in the outfield.

First career appearance at shortstop for Mookie? No problem. pic.twitter.com/z8FCgkhRGh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 21, 2023

The Dodgers have dealt with injuries to their middle infielders. Gavin Lux, who was set to start at shortstop, is out for the season with a knee injury. Meanwhile, reserve infielder Miguel Rojas and utility player Chris Taylor are also nursing injuries.

Williams started after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and there is a chance Betts could see more time at shortstop given the team’s need.

Roberts mentioned that Betts has done infield drills before each game. He plans to see how the move works out moving forward.

"He’s been clamoring for quite some time (to play shortstop)," Roberts said. "So, we’ll see how it plays out."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes MLB debut at shortstop: 'Dream come true'